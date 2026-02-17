Trending topics:
Argentina dealt injury scare ahead of Finalissima vs. Spain as La Liga star sidelined with muscle issue

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

© Franklin JacomeArgentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

The March international break will be the final opportunity for coaches to experiment ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, some national teams will face official competition, including playoffs to determine the final spots in the tournament. Argentina and Spain are in a similar situation, as they will meet to decide the Finalissima title. One La Liga player is now in doubt due to physical issues.

“Nico Gonzalez has suffered a muscle tear,” journalist Gaston Edul reported on his official X account. The Argentine winger sustained the injury after playing the full 90 minutes for Atletico Madrid in Sunday’s 3-0 La Liga loss to Rayo Vallecano.

“It’s a 21-day recovery. The Argentina national team will travel in 35 days to begin preparations for the Finalissima,” Edul added. He was optimistic about Gonzalez’s timeline: “He has time to recover physically.” The next FIFA international window will begin after the weekend of March 22 and run until club competitions resume the weekend of April 4.

That gives Nicolas Gonzalez more than a month to return to action. However, the coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni typically avoids calling up players who are coming off physical setbacks unless they have logged minutes with their clubs first. The approach ensures full recovery while also preventing potential friction with those teams. As a result, the winger’s timeline may be tighter than it initially appears.

Nicolas Gonzalez playing for Argentina.

Nicolas Gonzalez has previously missed key matches with Argentina

Argentina will face Spain in the Finalissima on Friday, March 27, in Doha, Qatar. Four days later, they will play the hosts in a friendly that will serve as the final match before Lionel Scaloni submits his official World Cup roster.

Messi could get key boost ahead of 2026 World Cup: Argentina hero reportedly urged to return from retirement

With Nicolas Gonzalez’s availability for the clash against Spain now uncertain, it could mirror what happened ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The winger entered that tournament as a key piece of the squad, having played an important role in the 2021 Copa America triumph. However, a late injury in the days leading up to the tournament in Qatar ruled him out, and his spot was ultimately taken by Thiago Almada.

How many Atletico Madrid matches will Nicolas Gonzalez miss?

While Argentina are concerned about Nicolas Gonzalez’s fitness ahead of the Finalissima, Atletico Madrid are the most immediately affected by the setback. The Spanish side will be without the 27-year-old forward for at least the next six matches.

Gonzalez will miss Wednesday’s clash against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, as well as next week’s second leg. In addition, he is set to miss at least three La Liga matches against Espanyol, Real Oviedo, and Real Sociedad. And that’s not all: he will also be unavailable for the crucial Copa del Rey semifinal showdown against Barcelona, where Los Colchoneros will defend their 4-0 advantage from the first leg.

