Real Madrid
Not Kylian Mbappé: Real Madrid suffer major injury setback ahead of Champions League run

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Kylian Mbappé is expected to be a key piece for Real Madrid as he looks to finally win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his career. However, with the match against Benfica on the horizon, the Frenchman has received a major squad blow, as one of Los Blancos’ stars has suffered an injury setback.

After sitting on the bench for the entirety of Saturday’s game against Real Sociedad, doubts arose over Mbappé’s potential absence for Tuesday’s Champions League playoff clash against Benfica. The Frenchman has since reintegrated into the squad and is expected to be in the starting lineup, but even if they advance, Real Madrid will be without one of their main stars.

As reported by Guillermo Rai and Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Jude Bellingham’s injury is expected to take longer to heal than initially projected. The midfielder suffered a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg during the Feb. 1 match against Rayo Vallecano and has been sidelined since.

Bellingham to be out for several weeks

After exiting the match against Rayo after just 10 minutes and undergoing medical evaluation, the initial recovery timeline was set at around four weeks, effectively ruling him out of the Champions League playoff series against Benfica. However, that timetable now appears likely to be extended.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.

Reports indicate that instead of returning in early March, Bellingham’s comeback could be pushed back to a six-to-eight-week window. Such a delay would not only sideline him for the March international break with England national team but could also force him to miss a potential Champions League Round of 16 tie between March 10 and 18 if Madrid advance.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s future in danger as José Mourinho could make a comeback to Real Madrid due to a reported clause

Alvaro Arbeloa’s future in danger as José Mourinho could make a comeback to Real Madrid due to a reported clause

How have Real Madrid coped without Bellingham?

Even though Mbappé has emerged as the team’s main attacking force with 38 goals in 31 appearances, Bellingham remains widely regarded as one of the squad’s most influential players. Prior to his injury against Rayo, he had played 14 straight full matches, and overall he has featured in 28 games this season, recording six goals and four assists, numbers below his standout debut campaign.

Earlier in the season, while recovering from elbow surgery, Bellingham missed four La Liga matches, all of which ended in wins for Madrid. More recently, he was absent for games against Valencia and Real Sociedad, and Los Blancos again secured victories, showing that, so far, the team has managed to collect three points each time he has been sidelined.

