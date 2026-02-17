Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son isn’t the only emerging star: Lionel Messi’s son’s impressive goal leaves Inter Miami captain beaming in pure delight (VIDEO)

Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated headlines for more than two decades, but in 2026, the spotlight is slowly shifting toward the next generation. Over the past week, Cristiano Ronaldo’s son captured attention with his performances for the national team, while Lionel Messi quietly watched his own legacy unfold at the academy level of the club. As the soccer world debates which family might produce the next global star, one moment from the United States sent fans into a frenzy and reminded everyone that the rivalry extends beyond the pitch and into the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. recently became a major talking point after appearing at the 2026 Algarve International Tournament with Portugal’s U16 national team. Scouts, media outlets, and fans closely tracked his progress, eager to see whether he could justify the hype that comes with carrying one of the most famous surnames in soccer.

His tournament began with a strong showing against Japan, where he provided a decisive assist in a 3-0 victory. In addition, he came close to scoring twice with dangerous attempts shortly after entering the match. The 15-year-old followed that performance with a start against the Netherlands, playing the first half in a narrow 1-0 win. 

Portugal later defeated Germany 3-1 to lift the Algarve trophy, with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. coming off the bench for around 20 minutes in the decisive match. He contributed to an undefeated tournament campaign and won his third international title in less than a year, following 2025 victories with the U-15 and U-16 teams, even if he did not steal the show with goals.

ronaldo jr

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in action for Portugal U-16

Parallel story emerging across the Atlantic

While Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was building his résumé in Europe, a new narrative was quietly unfolding across the Atlantic. Lionel Messi’s family has long been under the microscope, but one of his sons suddenly stole the spotlight with a moment that went viral and sparked global curiosity.

Fans quickly began sharing clips and discussing whether the Messi legacy could one day rival that of his legendary father. The reactions ranged from awe to skepticism, but the excitement was undeniable.

Watch Mateo Messi’s viral moment

In the middle of a youth match for Inter Miami’s academy setup, Mateo Messi produced a stunning long-range finish that curled into the top corner, instantly igniting social media. The goal, scored by the 11-year-old from Inter Miami’s youth team, drew instant comparisons to Lionel Messi’s iconic strikes and sparked conversations about inherited talent.

Tweet placeholder
The 38-year-old Argentine was watching from the sideline, wearing a matching pink cap, visibly delighted by the moment. Cameras captured him smiling broadly before sharing a hug with his son after the goal, a rare glimpse into his role as a proud and attentive father despite his demanding MLS schedule.

