West Ham United striker Michail Antonio faces a lengthy recovery period, potentially impacting his playing career, following a serious car accident on Saturday. The 34-year-old underwent surgery for a leg fracture.

The accident, which occurred outside London, initially saw Antonio airlifted to hospital. While the club initially confirmed he was stable and communicating, subsequent reports indicate a more serious prognosis. The Guardian reported that Antonio faces at least a year of rehabilitation.

Radio presenter Jim White went further, suggesting Antonio’s career may be over: “I was informed this morning that he is stable in hospital, receiving full support from the NHS and West Ham medical staff. He sustained serious damage to one of his legs, and it’s believed it will be a long road to recovery, with at least 12 months before it can be determined if he will be able to play soccer again.”

White added that Antonio’s fitness could be advantageous: “I’m told that Michail is a fighter, that he’s in good physical condition as a top soccer player, and that this could help him and be a kind of advantage in his recovery.”

Hospital stay and current season statistics

Antonio will remain hospitalized for several days under medical supervision. His current season statistics show one goal and one assist in 15 appearances for West Ham.

The severity of Antonio’s injury, the length of the expected recovery period, and the comments suggesting his career may be over highlight the uncertainty surrounding his future in soccer. The club and fans will await further updates with a mix of hope and apprehension.