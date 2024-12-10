As AC Milan’s season teeters on the brink of disappointment, speculation has intensified about a potential change in leadership. Paulo Fonseca, the Portuguese tactician currently at the helm, has seen his side struggle in Serie A, with hopes for the Scudetto all but extinguished and Champions League qualification hanging by a thread. If the Rossoneri fail to secure a top-four finish, the consequences could extend beyond the pitch, with financial setbacks and strategic reevaluations likely on the horizon.

One intriguing name has emerged in the rumor mill: a Champions League-winning manager with a storied past, including a stint coaching Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Although not yet widely discussed, this enigmatic figure could bring the tactical acumen and experience the Rossoneri desperately needs.

Milan’s current struggles have cast doubt on Fonseca’s future. Recent defeats, including a damaging loss on Friday, have all but ended any realistic hope of a Serie A title challenge. The bigger concern, however, is whether they can salvage their season by securing Champions League qualification.

According to reports, failure to reach Europe’s premier club competition could spell the end of the Portuguese’s tenure, even if the club’s hierarchy remains publicly supportive for now. “Reports suggest that missing out on the Champions League would be enough for Fonseca’s dismissal, though the management is not currently considering a mid-season change,” notes Calciomercato.it.

With the stakes this high, the San Siro outfit may already be weighing their options for a replacement. Despite being recently linked with the free agent Xavi Hernandez, another name stands out among the potential candidates: Luis Enrique, currently managing Paris Saint-Germain.

Could Luis Enrique become Pulisic’s next coach?

Luis Enrique, former Barcelona head coach and a Champions League winner, could be poised to take the reins at Milan. The Spaniard has built a reputation for developing young talent and implementing an attacking, possession-based style of play. His time at Barcelona was marked by success, including a treble-winning 2014-15 season alongside Messi.

Currently managing PSG, Enrique has faced mixed fortunes in the French capital. While the club appreciates his long-term vision, which emphasizes developing young players over splurging on superstars, their struggles in the Champions League have raised questions about his tenure. Reports suggest that the Parisian giants are pleased with Enrique’s project but have yet to confirm an extension to his contract.

According to Le Parisien, “Luis Enrique had reportedly agreed to a two-year extension with PSG, but the club has not officially announced the deal“. Should the Parisiens decide to part ways with the Spaniard, it could open the door for the Serie A side to swoop in.

Why Milan needs Luis Enrique

Milan’s current season has exposed tactical inconsistencies and a lack of direction. Enrique’s experience at top clubs like Barcelona, Roma, and the Spanish national team could provide the stability and expertise the club needs to rejuvenate their squad.

“If Fonseca were to lose his job, the Diavolo could look towards PSG and former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique,” writes Calciomercato.it. His experience managing elite players and winning at the highest level could make him an ideal candidate to lead Milan’s revival.

Milan’s potential appeal lies in Enrique’s ability to shape a young squad into a cohesive unit capable of competing on multiple fronts. With players like Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan, and Theo Hernandez in their ranks, the Rossoneri boast a solid foundation that the 54-year-old could build upon.