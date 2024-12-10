ACF Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove underwent a successful subcutaneous defibrillator implantation procedure this morning at Florence’s Careggi Hospital. The surgery, performed at this European morning, marks a significant step in his recovery following his cardiac arrest during the Fiorentina-Inter match on December 1st.

Bove, who has been hospitalized since the incident, is expected to be discharged between Thursday and Saturday. While he is recovering well, he will continue to undergo medical evaluations.

The implanted defibrillator will be monitored for at least two months. After that period, medical professionals will determine whether to remove the device, replace it with a permanent version, or implement alternative solutions similar to those used by Christian Eriksen following his cardiac arrest in 2021.

Serie A regulations and international opportunities

One clear consequence of the defibrillator implantation is Bove’s inability to resume competitive football in Serie A. Italian football regulations impose strict limitations on athletes with implanted defibrillators.

However, Bove’s representatives may explore opportunities in leagues with less stringent regulations, potentially allowing him to continue his professional football career abroad.

While Edoardo Bove’s successful surgery is positive news, his future in Serie A remains uncertain. The implementation of the defibrillator, while essential for his health, presents a significant hurdle to his playing career in Italy.

The possibility of continuing his career abroad is now a very real consideration, giving him the chance to potentially continue to play professional football. The football community awaits further updates on his recovery and future plans with hope and support.