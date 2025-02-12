Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid was always going to be a heated affair, given their recent history in the competition. However, the pre-match atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium took things to another level with a giant banner mocking Real Madrid’s reaction to Vinicius missing out on the Ballon d’Or.

The organized display, featuring Rodri kissing the Ballon d’Or alongside the words “stop crying your heart out”—a nod to the famous Oasis song ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’—was a direct jab at Madrid’s decision to boycott the Ballon d’Or ceremony in October. Their absence came after the Brazilian was overlooked for the award, despite being considered a strong favorite.

Rodri, who ultimately won the Ballon d’Or, was in attendance at the Etihad—and when asked about the banner, he delivered a brutally short response that only added to the controversy.

How did Rodri respond to banner?

After the match, as he was leaving the stadium, Rodri was asked by Spanish outlet El Chiringuito what he thought of the banner. His response? “Very good.”

The two-word remark was both cutting and dismissive, reinforcing the idea that the Spaniard was unfazed by the ongoing debate surrounding his award win. His reaction was widely shared across social media, with Manchester City fans enjoying the trolling, while Real Madrid supporters were left fuming.

The Ballon d’Or controversy between the two clubs has been simmering since October when the ex-Atletico Madrid midfielder was awarded the prestigious honor over Vinicius. Many Los Blancos fans believed the Brazilian had done enough to win after leading the club to a La Liga title, Spanish Super Cup victory, and a record-extending 15th Champions League triumph.

However, Rodri’s stellar performances for Manchester City in their historic treble-winning season—securing the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League—ultimately saw him take home the prize.

Real Madrid’s boycott and Vinicius’ response

Real Madrid’s reaction to the Ballon d’Or snub was swift and dramatic. The club opted to boycott the ceremony in Paris, making it clear that they believed Vinicius was the rightful winner. Manager Carlo Ancelotti defended the decision, stating that Madrid felt the award should have gone to their star forward: “We believed Vinicius was the winner.”

The drama resurfaced at the Etihad when City fans took the opportunity to taunt Vinicius with chants of “Where’s your Ballon d’Or?” during the match. The Brazilian, however, had his own way of responding—pointing to the Champions League winners’ badge on his sleeve, a clear reminder of Madrid’s dominance in Europe.

The 24-year-old star later admitted that the banner had fired him up even more, saying that it motivated him during the game. Meanwhile, while tensions between fans continue to escalate, Rodri has remained largely indifferent to the controversy. Even after Madrid boycotted the Ballon d’Or ceremony, the Spanish midfielder dismissed the drama, stating that he was not particularly bothered by their actions.