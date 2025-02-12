Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly preparing a substantial bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

With De Bruyne‘s contract expiring in just four months, and his injury history limiting his availability, City is proactively seeking a long-term solution in midfield. Wirtz, a highly sought-after young talent, has emerged as Guardiola’s top target.

Wirtz’s impressive performances for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany at Euro 2024 have solidified his status as one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders. His technical skills, dynamism, and potential to become a world-class player make him an ideal candidate to fill the void that De Bruyne’s departure will leave. This makes the young player an attractive candidate to fill De Bruyne’s position.

Guardiola reportedly attempted to sign Wirtz during the recent January transfer window, but Leverkusen blocked a mid-season move. This suggests that City will need to wait until the summer before they can launch their bid, and they’ll face significant competition.

According to Sport Bild, Leverkusen is reportedly seeking a transfer fee of around €150 million (£125m) and also hoping to tie Wirtz to a new, improved contract, which would include a substantial salary increase and a release clause active from the summer of 2026. The potential for a bidding war between top European clubs, alongside Leverkusen’s efforts to secure Wirtz’s long-term future, will inevitably impact the final outcome of this transfer saga.

A high-stakes transfer battle

Securing Wirtz’s signature will be a high-stakes endeavor for Manchester City. The significant transfer fee demanded by Leverkusen, coupled with the potential for increased competition, underscores the player’s value and desirability.

The German club’s efforts to offer Wirtz an improved contract further complicates the situation, making it a challenging but potentially rewarding pursuit for Guardiola and Manchester City. The outcome will significantly shape Manchester City’s midfield for the coming years, and the ensuing battle between clubs could become one of the most significant transfer stories of the upcoming summer window.