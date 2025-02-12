Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has spoken out on the rumors linking Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League, fueling speculation that the Egyptian star is edging closer to an Anfield exit. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Salah is widely expected to leave on a free transfer.

The Saudi giants have long been interested in bringing the prolific forward to their squad, and with Liverpool failing to make progress in renewal talks, a move appears increasingly likely. But are the links to Al-Hilal true? Jorge Jesus himself has now made a public statement on Salah’s future, confirming his club’s plans.

The speculation surrounding Salah’s potential switch to Saudi Arabia has now been addressed directly by Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus. Speaking in an interview with Canal 11, the Portuguese coach openly admitted that he would love to see Salah at his club. “I would like to have Salah at Al-Hilal, he has a way of playing that fits the team,“ he said.

This is not the first time the experienced boss has hinted at a move for Salah. Earlier this season, he suggested that while a winter transfer was unlikely, a summer move was a real possibility. “Mo Salah or other big players will not join this winter, but maybe for next season,” Jesus previously stated in January. With Neymar recently departing Al-Hilal to rejoin Santos, the Saudi Pro League side is looking for a new marquee signing, and Salah could be the perfect replacement.

Liverpool facing contract standoff with Salah

Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool remains unresolved, adding fuel to the speculation that he will leave on a free transfer in June. In January, Salah himself admitted that there had been little progress in negotiations with the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he confirmed that his future at Anfield was uncertain. “So far, yes. It’s the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see,” he said. This lack of movement in contract talks has left many believing that the superstar’s departure is inevitable.

The Saudi Pro League has been pursuing Salah for years, with Al-Ittihad famously making a $182 million bid for him in the summer of 2023. However, the Reds rejected the offer, unwilling to lose their star forward at the time.

Now, with the veteran available on a free transfer, Saudi clubs—including Al-Hilal—are ready to offer him a contract worth $208 million per year, matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary at Al-Nassr. This is a figure that Liverpool simply cannot match, making a move to the Middle East all the more likely.