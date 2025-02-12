During a high-stakes Champions League showdown between Manchester City and Real Madrid, the Etihad Stadium crowd attempted to get under the skin of Vinicius by chanting, “Where’s your Ballon d’Or?”. The Brazilian winger, however, delivered a brilliant and cutting response that left City fans stunned.

The atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium was electric as Manchester City fans tried to rattle Vinicius. Throughout the match, the home supporters booed him every time he touched the ball and even displayed a massive banner that read, “Stop crying your heart out”—a reference to the Oasis song, seemingly mocking the Brazilian’s Ballon d’Or snub.

But rather than letting the taunts affect his game, the Brazilian used them as motivation. After being repeatedly mocked about his missing Ballon d’Or, the Real Madrid star turned to the crowd, and pointed to the Champions League badge on his sleeve, as if to say, “Here, on my sleeve.”

It was a simple yet devastatingly effective response, reminding City fans that while he may not have the individual award, Real Madrid boasts 15 Champions League titles—more than any club in history.

What did Vinicius say about City fans’ banner?

If the Manchester City supporters were hoping to throw Vinicius off his game, they failed miserably. Instead of crumbling under the pressure, the Brazilian winger put on a stunning performance, directly influencing the outcome of the match. Speaking after the game, the 24-year-old confirmed that he saw the banner but wasn’t fazed by it.

“I saw the banner, but whenever the opposing fans do things, they give me more strength to play a great match, and I’ve done it here,” he told Movistar+. And he certainly did. Vinicius was instrumental in two of Real Madrid’s goals, proving once again why he is one of the best players in the world.

Key to Real Madrid’s comeback victory

The match was a tense and highly competitive battle, with both teams fighting for a crucial victory. Vinicius played a decisive role in Madrid’s comeback, assisting in two of the most important goals of the night.

In the equalizing goal, it was him who fired a powerful shot that forced City goalkeeper Ederson into a difficult save. The rebound fell perfectly for Brahim Diaz, who capitalized on the opportunity to bring Madrid level. What’s more, in the final goal, his attempted chip over Ederson didn’t go as planned, but Jude Bellingham reacted quickly to score the winner, sealing his side’s 3-2 victory.

Despite the Citizens’ fans’ relentless taunts, the Brazil international delivered the best response possible—a match-winning performance that earned him the “Man of the Match” award.