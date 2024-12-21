A remarkable milestone was reached in the history of Real Madrid during the club’s triumphant victory in the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar. The Spanish giants defeated Mexico’s Pachuca with a dominant 3-0 scoreline, adding yet another prestigious trophy to their storied legacy.

Los Blancos’ commanding performance against Pachuca showcased their depth and talent. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius secured the victory, making the evening memorable for both players and fans. The trophy win marked an important chapter in the club’s illustrious history, adding another jewel to its crown.

Among the joyous celebrations, one player’s record-breaking achievement stood out, cementing his place as Real Madrid’s most decorated player with 28 titles—a distinction he holds with immense pride. The player at the center of this historic moment is none other than Luka Modric, a name synonymous with excellence and consistency.

Throughout his tenure in the Spanish capital, the 38-year-old Croatian midfielder has accumulated 28 trophies, surpassing club legends like Dani Carvajal (27), Nacho (26), and iconic figures such as Marcelo and Karim Benzema, who each claimed 25 titles.

How did Mbappe react?

For Kylian Mbappe, who scored Real Madrid’s opening goal in the final, the evening marked his second trophy with the club. Yet, even amid his rising status as one of the world’s best players, he couldn’t help but express admiration for Modric’s legendary career.

The celebrations continued in the dressing room, where an amusing interaction between Mbappe and Modric became the highlight of the evening. Captured in a now-viral video, the Frenchman humorously remarked on his teammate’s extraordinary achievement: “He has more trophies than I have years!”

“Let’s hope to win another one for him and for all the others who are here,” he added, demonstrating his determination to contribute to Real Madrid’s continued success. At just 26 years old, Mbappe marveled at the achievement, underscoring the magnitude of his colleague’s decorated career. The Croatian midfielder, known for his composed demeanor, responded with a quiet smile, savoring the moment.

Luka Modric’s incredible legacy

Modric’s record-breaking haul includes: