Real Madrid recently added another prestigious title to their trophy cabinet by claiming the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup with a commanding 3-0 win over Pachuca. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo sealed the victory, reaffirming the club’s reputation for thriving on the grandest stages. However, the win has sparked an intriguing debate: Will Real Madrid be awarded FIFA’s iconic golden badge?

The FIFA champions badge is one of the most coveted symbols in club soccer. It is traditionally awarded to the winners of the FIFA Club World Cup and is worn on the team’s jerseys for a year following their triumph. Most recently, Manchester City earned the badge after their victory in the 2023 Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, and the club proudly displays it on their kits.

However, Los Blancos’ Intercontinental Cup triumph has created uncertainty about the badge’s distribution. Since the Intercontinental Cup is a distinct competition, it remains unclear whether FIFA intends to extend the badge to winners of this new tournament or reserve it solely for the Club World Cup champions.

What does Intercontinental Cup return mean for FIFA badge?

The Intercontinental Cup, once an iconic showdown between European and South American club champions, was reintroduced by FIFA as a part of its evolving club tournament structure. Real Madrid’s 2024 victory in Qatar was its first iteration since the competition’s revival.

While the win grants Madrid the title of world champions, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee them the golden badge. Footy Headlines, a reliable source for soccer apparel news, suggests that the badge remains exclusive to FIFA Club World Cup victors. “As of now, FIFA has made no indication that the golden badge will be extended to Intercontinental Cup winners or that a special Intercontinental Cup badge is available,” the report states.

To commemorate the victory, Real Madrid is offering a special kit print to celebrate their Intercontinental Cup success. However, this print does not include an official FIFA badge. This omission further implies that Intercontinental Cup winners will not be granted the same privilege as Club World Cup champions. Fans will likely need to wait until FIFA provides official clarification or until Real Madrid’s next match to see how this plays out on the pitch.

For now, Manchester City continues to wear the golden FIFA badge as the reigning Club World Cup champions. It’s expected that the badge will remain on their kits until the conclusion of the upcoming expanded Club World Cup in 2025, where a new champion will likely hold the honor for four years.

What’s next for Real Madrid and FIFA’s Badge policy?

If FIFA decides not to issue the badge for the Intercontinental Cup, this will mark a clear distinction between the two tournaments. It also raises questions about the significance and future of the revived Intercontinental Cup.

For now, Real Madrid’s players, including Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham, may have to settle for the glory of their triumph without the iconic FIFA badge. Whether this changes in the future remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Real Madrid’s latest success has added yet another chapter to their storied legacy.