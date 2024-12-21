The Saudi Pro League has experienced a meteoric rise in global recognition, largely thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. His move to Al-Nassr in early 2023 was a landmark moment for Saudi soccer, elevating the league’s profile and drawing worldwide attention. In fact, his influence on the SPL is undeniable. Matches featuring the Portuguese superstar consistently sell out, drawing fans not only from Saudi Arabia but from around the globe. His signing has led to a surge in television ratings, sponsorship deals, and ticket sales, putting Saudi soccer on the world stage.

However, comments by Spanish striker Joselu, who plays for Al-Gharafa, have raised concerns about the league’s long-term viability. The ex-real Madrid star revealed a striking observation about Ronaldo’s impact on fan attendance, leaving many to wonder: will the SPL suffer a massive attendance drop if its biggest star departs?

Joselu’s comments shed light on Ronaldo’s degree of magnetism. Reflecting on his experience during an AFC Champions League match against Al-Nassr, he stated: “When we played against Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League, there were about 40,000 fans in the stadium to watch Cristiano Ronaldo. But when he was substituted, 20,000 of them left.”

This observation highlights a stark reality: a significant portion of fans attends matches solely to watch the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, not necessarily to support the league or its teams.

Attendance woes beyond Ronaldo

Even with Ronaldo and other global stars like Neymar and Karim Benzema, the Kingdom’s top division faces challenges with attendance. In October, a match between Al-Fayha and Al-Riyadh attracted only 390 spectators, exposing the league’s struggle to fill stadiums.

High-profile clubs like Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal have better attendance figures but still fill only around 70% of their stadiums on average. These numbers underscore a deeper issue: while international stars bring crowds, fan loyalty to teams and the league remains weak.

What happens when Ronaldo Leaves?

The SPL’s reliance on Ronaldo raises questions about its sustainability. If fan attendance is tied so closely to one player, his eventual free transfer departure in summer 2025 when his contract ends could lead to a significant drop in interest. Joselu’s comments further highlight this concern, painting a picture of a league that is still heavily dependent on individual star power rather than team or league loyalty.

However, this does not spell doom for the SPL. The veteran’s presence has already catalyzed significant changes, attracting international stars and creating global interest in Saudi soccer. The key question now is whether the SPL can build on this momentum and create a more sustainable future.