Saudi Pro League
Saudi Pro League reportedly makes key decision on suspension of activities: What it means for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

The escalation of the conflict in Saudi Arabia also sent shockwaves through the soccer world, particularly as a wave of rumors surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo emerged over the past several hours. Amid the uncertainty, the Saudi Pro League has reportedly reached a key decision regarding the suspension of its activities, one that directly affects Al Nassr and the rest of the league’s clubs.

Alarm spread after reports surfaced that Ronaldo’s private jet had departed Saudi Arabia in the middle of Tuesday night, with speculation mounting over whether the striker was on board. Those rumors were quickly put to rest, however, as Fabrizio Romano reported that Ronaldo remains in the country and is undergoing medical treatment for an injury.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs reports that the Saudi Pro League has decided to press ahead with its scheduled fixtures. Matchday 25 of the 2025-26 SPL season is set to get underway Thursday with Al Kholood vs. Al Qadsiah and Damac vs. Al Riyadh, and no official statement regarding a postponement or suspension of those games has been issued by league officials.

That said, as Jacobs noted, the situation remains fluid and could change depending on how events develop on the ground. The Saudi Ministry of Sport is coordinating closely with relevant authorities and monitoring the situation in real time, meaning a decision could come at any moment.

Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

On the continental front, Ronaldo has already seen one fixture affected by the unrest. Al Nassr had been scheduled to travel to Dubai to face Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League Two quarterfinals on Wednesday, but the Asian confederation opted to postpone all international matches this week.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in Al Nassr clash with Al Fayha in Saudi Pro League

see also

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in Al Nassr clash with Al Fayha in Saudi Pro League

Domestically, action continues as normal, with Al Nassr expected to return to the pitch this weekend. Sitting atop the SPL standings with 61 points from 24 games, Jorge Jesus’s side will host Neom SC at Al Awwal Park, looking to extend what has been an impressive run of 10 consecutive victories.

The key question remains whether Ronaldo will be fit to feature in Saturday’s match on March 7. The Portuguese star was forced off in Al Nassr’s last game against Al Fayha with a hamstring injury, and while it is believed to be minor, neither the club nor the player will be in any rush to take unnecessary risks, particularly with the 2026 World Cup now just 100 days away.

