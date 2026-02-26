Trending topics:
LA LIGA
Comments

Report: Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid in swap deal for Liverpool star worth $100 million

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
© Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty ImagesRodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

With just about three months remaining until the end of the 2025-26 season, the world’s top clubs are already planning their next moves. That includes major player signings and departures — something Real Madrid and Liverpool are reportedly working on. Rodrygo Goes could be part of a potential swap deal between the two clubs.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have overlapping interests that could lead to a high-voltage exchange. Both clubs have key players who fit as complementary pieces in projects aiming to innovate without losing competitiveness,Fichajes reported this week.

Real Madrid continue to scout the market for a midfielder who can bring dynamism, scoring ability, and the capacity to break lines. In this scenario emerges Dominik Szoboszlai,” the report added, referring to the 25-year-old Hungarian star who has established himself as a key figure for the Reds in recent seasons.

This campaign, Szoboszlai has impressed on both ends of the pitch. He has started every match for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, Community Shield, and FA Cup, missing only two Premier League games due to suspension. So far, he has recorded 10 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances.

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool

This isn’t the first time Szoboszlai has been linked to a move to Real Madrid. Recently, Marco Rossi, manager of the Hungarian national team, revealed the midfielder’s desire to join the Spanish side. “For the close and direct relationship I have with him since he started playing football as a kid, Real Madrid has always been his dream,” Rossi told WinWin in an interview cited by Diario AS.

Vinicius tempted to leave Real Madrid by Brazil teammate: ‘We must fulfill what we promised’

Rodrygo could be useful for Liverpool

The other piece of the puzzle is a potential move of Rodrygo to Liverpool. “At Anfield, his addition is seen as a strategic solution in case of a potential departure of Mohamed Salah,” Fichajes reported.

Speculation about Salah’s future has been ongoing in England, and his departure seems increasingly likely once this season concludes. One of the main reasons appears to be Arne Slot’s vision for the team, particularly regarding the role he expects Salah to play.

The Dutch coach seems to prefer building an attacking duo with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, which would leave limited room for a pure winger like Salah. In contrast, Rodrygo’s versatility, youth, and skill set could allow him to fit more naturally into this projected tactical system.

How much are Rodrygo and Szoboszlai worth?

If negotiations between Liverpool and Real Madrid move forward, the valuation of each player will be a key factor. While Rodrygo has a release clause of €1 billion, his actual market value is far lower. According to Transfermarkt, the Brazilian forward is valued at around €60 million (approximately $70 million).

Dominik Szoboszlai, on the other hand, currently appears to have a higher market value, boosted by his strong performance this season. The Liverpool midfielder is estimated by specialized websites at around $100 million.

