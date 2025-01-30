Real Madrid finds itself facing an unexpected challenge as it enters the knockout rounds of the Champions League. While Carlo Ancelotti’s side has navigated the league phase successfully, new UEFA disciplinary rules could create a major headache for Vinicius and the club’s ambitions in Europe.

The new regulations introduce a stricter yellow card accumulation system, which could see Vinicius and other key players facing suspensions more frequently. With Real Madrid potentially set to clash with Manchester City in the next round, the Brazilian winger’s availability could prove crucial.

UEFA’s new disciplinary rules: Threat to Vinicius

As highlighted by Cadena SER, UEFA has implemented a descending yellow card suspension rule for the Champions League knockout rounds. Under these new guidelines:

A player receives a one-game suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

The next suspension occurs after just two more bookings.

From that point onward, a single yellow card results in an automatic ban.

This system means that Vinicius is already at risk. Having picked up three yellow cards in the group stage—leading to his suspension against Brest—he will now be banned again if he collects just two more. This creates a serious dilemma for Carlo Ancelotti, as Vinicius is known for his aggressive playstyle and frequent clashes with referees.

Jude Bellingham is also in danger, as he has already accumulated two yellow cards. If he gets booked in the next match, he will miss the following game. “Bellingham has been warned and, if he gets a yellow card in the next game, he will not be able to play the next one. But Vinicius, who has already been shown three cards, will now miss another game if he gets two,” former referee Iturralde Gonzalez explained on El Larguero.

With Real Madrid facing at least nine more games if they reach the final, maintaining discipline will be critical for Vinicius and other key players.

New Champions League format: More matches, more Probleme

Beyond the stricter disciplinary rules, Real Madrid must also contend with UEFA’s expanded knockout stage. Under the new Champions League format, the club has not automatically qualified for the Round of 16 and must instead compete in an extra two-legged play-off round.

Finishing 11th in the group stage rankings, Madrid now face the prospect of playing two additional matches—potentially against Manchester City or Celtic—before even reaching the Round of 16.

This means:

An already packed fixture schedule becomes even more demanding.

Key players will have more opportunities to pick up suspensions.

Increased fatigue and injury risks ahead of crucial La Liga fixtures.

If Madrid are drawn against City, it would set up a blockbuster tie between Pep Guardiola’s reigning European champions and the 14-time Champions League winners—a battle that could eliminate one of the tournament favorites in the early stages.

“The new Champions League format has shown that smaller teams can also pull off an upset,” Spanish journalist Dani Garrido noted. He also criticized the revised yellow card system, calling it a “real disgrace.”

Vinicius’ disciplinary record: Growing concern

Vinicius’ playing style has always been intense, but his disciplinary record this season has raised alarms.

Five yellow cards in La Liga

Three yellow cards in Champions League

Additional bookings in Spanish Super Cup and UEFA Super Cup

Total: 10 yellow cards this season

These numbers are surprising, especially for a forward, as attackers generally receive fewer bookings than defenders or midfielders. However, Vinicius’ frequent protests, emotional reactions, and confrontations with referees have made him a frequent target for caution.

His red card against Valencia earlier in the season was a prime example of how his emotions can get the better of him. Given UEFA’s new rules, if he picks up two yellow cards in the next two Champions League matches, he will be suspended for each additional booking afterward.