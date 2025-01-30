Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have long been at the center of one of soccer history’s most iconic rivalries, lighting up the pitch during their time with Real Madrid and Barcelona. Their legendary battles, particularly in the famed El Clasico, captivated millions of fans around the world, setting the gold standard for excellence in the sport.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo’s departure from Real Madrid in 2018 after his third straight UEFA Champions League triumph marked the end of this legendary period in Spanish soccer. Although they played in separate divisions and went on to great personal and team success, the Spanish media never stopped guessing that they were at odds with one another.

Finally putting an end to years of assumption, Ronaldo has spoken up about his real connection with Messi and shared his opinions on their historic accomplishments in soccer.

What did Ronaldo say about his relationship with Messi?

In an exclusive interview with journalist Edu Aguirre for El Chiringuito, Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed any notions of animosity between him and Messi, making it clear that there has never been any ill will between them. “I’ve never had a bad relationship with him; if anything, it’s the opposite,” Ronaldo revealed.

This statement directly contradicts years of speculation that the two superstars harbored resentment towards each other. Instead, the 39-year-old emphasized respect and admiration for his long-time rival, acknowledging the Argentine’s incredible contributions to the game.

Their rivalry, which divided the soccer world into two passionate camps, was built on competition rather than conflict. While fans and pundits often debated who was superior, the players themselves maintained a professional and respectful dynamic throughout their careers.

Can anyone surpass Ronaldo and Messi’s records?

Beyond discussing his relationship with Messi, Ronaldo also addressed whether any future players could break their astonishing records. With both players dominating soccer for nearly two decades, their statistics remain nearly untouchable.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, was candid about the difficulty of surpassing their achievements. “I hope football is very good, but I see it as something difficult,” he admitted.

In fact, the numbers back up his claim. The Portuguese has played 1,259 games, scoring 920 goals and providing 256 assists for both club and country. Meanwhile, the Argentine has featured in 1,083 games, netting 850 goals and recording 379 assists.

These staggering statistics highlight why many consider them the two greatest players of all time. While new talents such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Vinicius continue to rise, it remains uncertain if any of them will reach the same heights of consistency and dominance as Ronaldo and Messi.