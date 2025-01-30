Real Madrid is facing a potential exodus of star talent, with reports suggesting that both Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo have received lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian clubs. While Vinicius’s potential move has been widely discussed, Rodrygo’s inclusion in the Saudi interest adds a new dimension to the ongoing transfer saga.

Vinicius Jr., the Ballon d’Or runner-up, was previously linked to Saudi clubs last summer. AS reports that Al-Hilal, recently freed from Neymar’s contract, is preparing a staggering $1.35 billion (€1.3 billion) package to acquire the Brazilian winger.

This offer includes a $1.05 billion (€1 billion) salary for Vinicius over five years and a $312 million (€300 million) transfer fee for Real Madrid. The transfer fee would easily surpass the previous world record set by Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 when they acquired Neymar from Barcelona.

Rodrygo’s response to Vinicius’s potential transfer

Following his two-goal performance against Brest in the Champions League, Rodrygo addressed the rumors surrounding Vinicius’s potential move to Saudi Arabia. He expressed his belief that Vinicius remains fully committed to Real Madrid, emphasizing his teammate’s focus on scoring goals for the club. Rodrygo’s comments aim to highlight the team’s unity and commitment to the club.

While emphasizing Vinicius’s commitment to Real Madrid, MARCA reports that Rodrygo himself has received a substantial offer from a Saudi club. Although the financial details haven’t been disclosed, sources suggest that the offer would make Rodrygo one of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League.

The report emphasizes that while Rodrygo intends to honor his contract with Real Madrid (which runs until 2028), his inclusion in the Saudi interest significantly increases the potential for player movement.

The reported offers to both Vinicius and Rodrygo demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s ambitious and aggressive pursuit of top-tier European soccer talent. The vast financial resources available to Saudi clubs are enabling them to make incredibly lucrative offers, challenging the traditional power dynamics within the global transfer market.