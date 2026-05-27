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Vinicius Jr. hails Kylian Mbappé as ‘legendary’ at Real Madrid, dispelling rumors of a strained relationship

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with Vinicius Jr.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid arrived as clear favorites to shine in the 2025–26 season. However, they have disappointed, going two seasons without winning titles. In the midst of this, the relationship between Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé has been filled with rumors suggesting tension. In response, the Brazilian star decided to hail the Frenchman as ‘legendary’ and promising a better on-field connection for the next season.

I have always had a good relationship with Mbappé, also off the pitch. I always sent him many messages to try to get him to come to Madrid. We still haven’t been able to play properly, the way we want to, and win titles, but we will be able to turn that situation around. He is a good person; he always defends me in interviews or on the pitch, like against Benfica. I would also defend him. He is a legendary player who is going to define an era at Madrid, Vinicius said, via Caze TV.

Despite Vinícius’ praise, they have not shown a strong on-field connection, as under Xabi, Kylian Mbappé was the focal point, whereas under Arbeloa, the Brazilian star became the main reference instead. In addition, they have only managed 19 goal contributions in 88 games, which is far from being a successful partnership. No coach has been able to bring out the best version of the duo on the pitch, raising doubts about possible tensions between them.

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While the 25-year-old winger seeks to distance himself from rumours of a poor relationship between the two, Mbappé’s inner circle has reportedly leaked tensions with the Brazilian, as he allegedly wants to portray him as the “villain.” With José Mourinho reportedly lined up as the new head coach, both players could improve their on-pitch performance, which might help dispel the rumours of a strained relationship and strengthen the attack.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring a goal.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Vinicius Junior after scoring a goal.

Kylian Mbappé’s role change could unlock partnership with Vinicius Jr.

Vinícius Júnior has become one of the best players in the world, having the entire left flank to shine. Because of this, the ‘freedom’ of movement of Kylian Mbappé makes him drift towards the Brazilian’s side, leaving the team without a natural centre-forward in key moments. With the possible arrival of José Mourinho, the French striker could undergo a role change within the team, enhancing the partnership for the 2026–27 season.

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Kylian Mbappé earns LaLiga’s Golden Boot with Real Madrid, joining an exclusive list next to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

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Kylian Mbappé earns LaLiga’s Golden Boot with Real Madrid, joining an exclusive list next to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

To boost the attacking performance of the Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé could be forced to take on a centre-forward role, replicating that of Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at the club. With this change, Vinícius Júnior would have the freedom to roam, finding the French striker in the box for finishes and also creating inside passing options. This not only enhances the 27-year-old striker, but also benefits the Brazilian, who could register more assists and goals.

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