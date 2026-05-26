Jose Mourinho reportedly outlines six transfer demands for Real Madrid return amid presidential elections

Jose Mourinho is widely reported to be the frontrunner to return to Real Madrid as Florentino Perez’s preferred choice to lead the club out of its end-of-season crisis. While his formal appointment has been put on hold by the announcement of presidential elections, reports have emerged that the Portuguese manager has already outlined six transfer demands for his first season back at the Bernabeu.

The momentum behind Mourinho’s appointment hit a pause when Perez called for elections, with candidate Enrique Riquelme publicly committing to sign a Spanish player from the World Cup squad if elected. While that political dimension has introduced some uncertainty into the process, Mourinho is reportedly already analyzing the squad and identifying the areas that need reinforcing.

According to Diario AS, Mourinho’s assessment of the current Real Madrid setup has led him to push for one or two center backs, one or two fullbacks, a defensive midfielder and a creative midfielder, with the emphasis placed on roles rather than specific names. While some positions are considered higher priority than others, these six areas are viewed as the structural foundation of the project Mourinho wants to build in Madrid.

The Spanish outlet reports that the defensive midfielder and the creative midfielder are the two positions Mourinho considers most urgent. In the holding midfield role, Aurelien Tchouameni remains the only natural option in the squad, meaning a new signing would offer both depth and direct competition for the position.

Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid.

The creative midfielder is arguably the bigger concern. Real Madrid have lacked that profile since the departure of Toni Kroos and now the exit of Luka Modric, leaving a void that has never been properly filled. AS reports that Mourinho is eager to bring in a player of the mold of Fredrik Aursnes, whom he managed at Benfica.

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On the defensive side, the departures of David Alaba and Dani Carvajal have created openings at center back and right back, while the futures of Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga and Fran García remain unresolved. Should any or all of them leave, the list of positions requiring reinforcement would expand further across a squad Mourinho believes needs rebuilding in every line except goal and attack.

Mourinho would force Real Madrid to spend €15 million before a single player is signed

With the 2025-26 Portuguese season already concluded, Mourinho is expected to depart Benfica, though his contract running through June 2027 remains a complicating factor. Real Madrid will need to resolve that situation before any coaching appointment can be formalized, and the cost of doing so has already increased significantly.

As reported by Diario AS, Mourinho’s release clause at Benfica was set at seven million euros but expired on May 26. With the process having stalled, the applicable compensation has now risen to 15 million euros, equivalent to the manager’s gross salary at Benfica, though that figure could be subject to negotiation in direct talks between the two clubs.

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