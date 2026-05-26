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‘Let’s talk with Real Madrid’: Cesc Fabregas wants Como to negotiate Nicolás Paz’s stay

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Paz flourished under Fabregas
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesPaz flourished under Fabregas

Como’s impressive run under Cesc Fabregas continued over the weekend in a season that ended with a Champions League spot. Nicolás Paz was a major part of that success, and he could return to Real Madrid because of a buyback clause. However, the coach wants the club to make an effort to keep him.

Fabregas said in a press conference after the celebrations: “We have started talking recently, not much, but a little bit (…) Let his people work, let our people work, and let’s talk with Real Madrid.”

Paz was not part of the team that beat Cremonese on Sunday because he was dealing with a knee injury. With an Argentina World Cup call-up looking likely, he did not want to take any risks. Even though Como won the match, their future looks brighter with him.

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Fabregas on Paz’s intention

A player choosing to stay on the bench instead of playing in an important match in order to avoid risks does not seem like a good sign for any club, but that concern was probably left behind after Como finished the season the way it wanted to.

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Playing in Europe’s top competition was a major reason to hope they could keep the talented midfielder for one more year, which appears to be his intention, according to what the coach described.

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Fabregas said: “You can see how much he cares, and the way he was on the bench the other day, even without playing, he felt it more than anyone. That speaks for itself, doesn’t it? So… we will see what happens.”

Paz’s buyback clause

Fabregas was referring to Real Madrid because they still control Paz’s future, even over Como. The reason is simple: the Spanish giants included a buyback clause when they sold him to Como. This summer, the price to bring him back would be just 9 million euros, which looks like a bargain. The player’s market value is around 60 million euros.

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