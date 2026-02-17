Vinicius Junior breaks silence after incident with ‘coward’ Prestianni after Real Madrid’s Champions League win over Benfica

Vinicius Junior was at the center of attention in Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Benfica, not only for his goal but also for the controversy surrounding his accusation of racial abuse against Gianluca Prestianni. After the match, the Brazilian star addressed the incident in a lengthy statement, referring to the Argentine winger as a “coward.”

After opening the scoring in the 50th minute and a series of confrontations, play was halted for nearly nine minutes as Vinicius approached referee Francois Letexier, who initiated the anti-racism protocol after hearing the complaint. While Prestianni denied the allegation, the match resumed in the 60th minute without disciplinary action against him, and he was later substituted in the 81st minute.

Following the match, Vinicius posted a statement on Instagram addressing the situation: “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put a shirt over their mouth to show how weak they are. But they have protection beside them from others who, in theory, have the obligation to punish them. What happened today is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life and my family’s life.“

He also pointed to the contrast between being booked for what officials deemed a provocative celebration and the lack of punishment for his opponent. “I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal, still without understanding why. On the other side, there was only a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose,” he added.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

“I don’t like to be in situations like this, especially after a big win when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it’s necessary,” the message concluded. Because Prestianni covered his mouth at the moment of the accusation, no definitive ruling could be made on the field, and UEFA is now expected to review the incident and determine whether further action is warranted.

Vinicius already heating up the second leg against Benfica

The matchup between Benfica and Real Madrid was already charged before kickoff, as the Portuguese side had secured its place in the playoff round with a thrilling 4-2 win over Madrid in their previous meeting. With both teams seeking an early edge, the rematch began at a high tempo.

In the 50th minute, Vinicius produced a brilliant individual effort and curled a strike into the top corner to open the scoring, celebrating in a manner many Benfica supporters interpreted as provocative. After the goal and subsequent confrontation, loud whistles rained down at Estadio da Luz each time he touched the ball.

Alongside his statement about the incident, Vinicius also posted a message looking ahead to the return leg with his team holding a one-goal advantage: “Bernabéu, see you there!!!!!” he wrote, captioning a series of match photos, including the celebration.

The second leg of the Champions League playoff tie will be played at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday the 25th, where Vinicius is set to be backed by the home crowd. Still, with UEFA’s investigation ongoing, the fallout from the controversy could yet influence the broader narrative surrounding the tie.