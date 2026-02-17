Jürgen Klopp rejected the USMNT, England and two Premier League giants, according to his agent

There are some huge names out there waiting for the opportunity to manage again. Xabi Alonso, Xavi Hernández, Massimiliano Allegri, Zinedine Zidane, or even Rubén Amorim are free to choose where to go, but Jürgen Klopp remains the top target for clubs with high expectations from their fans.

The German last coached Liverpool in 2024 after almost a decade in charge. In an interview with Transfermarkt, his agent Marc Kosicke revealed several national teams and Premier League clubs had wanted him.

Kosicke said: “Before joining Red Bull, Jürgen could have coached the United States, England, and probably Germany if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there. Even Manchester United and Chelsea made him offers despite him being clear about not coaching for another club in England. The offers didn’t stop.”

Klopp left Liverpool in mid 2024 and took up a role with Red Bull in 2025; during that period the United States had not hired Mauricio Pochettino, England had not appointed Thomas Tuchel, and Manchester United fired Erik ten Hag.

Klopp in his last match managing Liverpool (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Kosicke on if Klopp would coach again

Klopp has been somewhat mysterious since his exit from the spotlight. The historic matches against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City remain a golden era in the Premier League. That’s why uncertainty around the German’s coaching future persists.

Currently a senior advisor on the energy drinks group’s projects in different countries, he has stepped away from the regular media appearances people were used to. Even though talks about a return keep reemerging, his agent doesn’t see it happening soon.

Asked about a comeback in the short term, Kosicke said: “At the moment, I don’t see it because he’s very happy with his new job and this environment. He has found a soulmate in Mario Gómez. They make a great pairing. Maybe someday he will say he misses the locker room, but right now he’s very happy in his current role.”

Klopp on being a great manager

Many wonder whether he would coach a national team at some point. After doubts about Germany’s rebuilding, his name has often been mentioned. However, his agent doesn’t see it as an obligation.

Kosicke described what the manager told him: “Jürgen said long ago that he could have been a great manager even if he had never worked for Real Madrid or Bayern. He wanted to win the Champions League at all costs, but winning it three times wouldn’t make him happier. He’s satisfied with what he has accomplished. He’s one of the few top coaches never to have been fired.”