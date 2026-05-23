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Christian Pulisic’s teammate Luka Modric drops strongest hint yet about his post-2026 World Cup future as Milan stay depends on two conditions

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates

Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric are heading into one of the biggest nights of Milan’s season with far more than three points at stake. While the Rossoneri prepare for a decisive Serie A clash against Cagliari, fresh comments from the Croatian veteran have sparked growing speculation about what comes next after the 2026 World Cup and whether Milan could soon face another major dressing-room reshuffle.

The atmosphere around San Siro has become increasingly tense in recent days. Milan still controls its own Champions League destiny, but uncertainty surrounding the futures of several key figures has added another layer of pressure before the final weekend of the campaign.

Speaking to Sport Mediaset, Luka Modric made it clear that his connection with the San Siro outfit has become deeply personal, despite having arrived only last year after leaving Real Madrid. “I am very happy in Milan, but the most important thing now is the match against Cagliari on Sunday and Champions League qualification,” he explained. 

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“For the rest, we will see. I have good relationships with the club, the management, and the coach.” The Croatian midfielder also spoke warmly about his life away from soccer in Italy. “It is a spectacular city, I love it,” he said. “The food is spectacular, pasta is my favorite dish, and it is close to the mountains, the sea, and the lake.”

AC Milan&#039;s Luka Modric

Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Those comments immediately fueled optimism among supporters who want the veteran playmaker to remain at San Siro beyond the World Cup. Even at nearly 41 years old, Modric has remained one of the Rossoneri’s most influential figures both on and off the pitch.

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The two conditions that could decide everything

While Modric avoided making any definitive announcement about his future, reports from Italy suggest his stay at Milan depends on two major conditions being fulfilled. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, Modric would extend his stay with Milan if Massimiliano Allegri remains as head coach and if the club qualifies for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

That revelation has immediately placed additional importance on Sunday’s meeting with Cagliari. Milan currently sits in a strong position in the Serie A table, but Juventus, Como, and Roma are all still close enough to punish any late mistake.

The Croatian star reportedly remains highly motivated to continue competing at the highest level after the World Cup. However, he only wants to remain part of a project capable of fighting in Europe’s elite competition.

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Luka Modric

Luka Modric of Croatia

Why Pulisic could also be watching closely

Despite his age, Modric has become one of the emotional leaders inside the Milan dressing room. Across 35 appearances this season, the former Ballon d’Or winner has contributed goals, assists, and leadership during a turbulent campaign.

For Christian Pulisic, the uncertainty surrounding the Croatian veteran matters more than it may initially appear. The American forward has built a strong understanding with the midfielder maestro throughout the season, particularly during Milan’s strongest run of form earlier in the campaign.

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Any major change involving Allegri or Modric could reshape the team’s attacking structure next season. Pulisic himself has recently faced growing scrutiny after a difficult second half of the Serie A season following an explosive start.

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