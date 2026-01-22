Trending topics:
Vinicius Jr. is tempted to leave: Real Madrid star receives historic offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League

By Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Aitor Alcalde/Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Vinicius Jr. is far from his best version, remaining well below the goal-scoring impact he showed in previous seasons. Alongside this, his future at Real Madrid continues to be in doubt, as his contract runs until 2027 and he has yet to reach an agreement to extend his contract. In this context, the Brazilian is being tempted to leave the club, having received a historic offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League.

According to Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport, Vinicius Jr. is being tempted to leave Real Madrid for the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ahli are offering him a salary valued at €1 billion to make him their main star for the 2026–27 season, leaving behind his time in the European leagues. Nevertheless, the Spanish side remain hopeful that the Brazilian will stay at the club, leading the attack alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Far from being concerned about Saudi Arabia’s alleged proposal, Real Madrid remain confident that Vinicius Jr. will renew his contract at the end of the season. In addition, the Brazilian can keep this offer on the table for as long as he wants, unlike Sergio Ramos, whose offer had an expiration date, reports El Larguero. However, Al Ahli’s strong interest could cause the Brazilian to have second thoughts, as he has not yet responded to this interest.

In case he joins Al Ahli, Vinicius Jr. would become the most high-profile signing in the Saudi Pro League since the arrivals of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. At just 25 years old, he would arrive at an ideal age to continue developing and raising the overall level of the league. However, his departure from Real Madrid will not be easy, as they may demand a high transfer fee because he is considered a cornerstone of the team for the future.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates with Vinicius Junior.

Even though the Brazilian is being criticized for his performances, he has gradually managed to get closer to his best form. Since Álvaro Arbeloa’s arrival, Vinicius Jr. has been much more liberated offensively, becoming the MVP in the previous game against AS Monaco in the Champions League. By raising his game performances and recovering the support of the fans, he could be close to renewing his contract.

Vinícius Jr. breaks silence on Real Madrid future, contract after dominant Champions League display

Vinícius Jr. breaks silence on Real Madrid future, contract after dominant Champions League display

Vinicius Jr. is already leaving a quietly historic legacy at Real Madrid

Over the course of his eight years at Real Madrid, Vinícius Jr. has already managed to leave a historic legacy, one achieved by very few. In 352 matches, the Brazilian has scored 113 goals and contributed 94 assists. With these numbers, he ranks above Ronaldo Nazário, Gareth Bale, and even Iván Zamorano on the club’s all-time top scorers list. In addition, he has consistently played a decisive role in securing key titles for the team.

Although he is only 25 years old, Vinícius has already led Real Madrid to two UEFA Champions League titles, scoring in both finals. Furthermore, he is the only player to record more than 25 goals and more than 25 assists over the last 10 seasons, reports Stats Muse. With his impact, he has won three La Liga titles, two UEFA Super Cups, one FIFA Intercontinental Cup, two FIFA Club World Cups, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups.

With this in mind, a potential departure of the Brazilian from Real Madrid would be a serious problem, as it would leave the team without its most decisive player. Moreover, coach Álvaro Arbeloa does not currently have a player in the squad capable of offering the same level of skill in dribbling, speed, leadership, and goal scoring while also being fully compatible with Kylian Mbappé. For this reason, the 25-year-old star is already a historic figure at the club.

