Vinícius Jr. breaks silence on Real Madrid future, contract after dominant Champions League display

Vinícius Júnior returned to his best form Tuesday night against AS Monaco, leading Real Madrid to a crushing 6-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu with one goal and two assists. After a statement performance in the UEFA Champions League, the Brazilian winger broke his silence on his future at Los Blancos, with his contract set to expire in less than 18 months.

Beyond his on-field struggles in recent months, Vinícius’ contract situation has also become one of the main reasons frustration has grown among Real Madrid supporters. That tension was evident in the previous match against Levante, when the winger was booed at the Bernabéu, with cameras capturing him visibly emotional as the reaction unfolded.

However, after delivering two assists to Kylian Mbappé and Franco Mastantuono, along with scoring in the 63rd minute, Vinícius once again showcased the quality that earned him the 2024 FIFA The Best award. His performance was recognized both by the fans and the competition itself, as he was named Man of the Match, though questions about his long-term future remain.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil after the match, and following weeks of criticism, Vinícius addressed his commitment to the club: “The only thing I can do is on the field—go out there and give my maximum. I won’t always be at my best technically, but I will always give everything for the team.“

The Brazilian then spoke candidly about the distinction between media scrutiny and fan criticism, while making clear his desire to remain in Real Madrid. “The press can say whatever it wants, and the fans understand that they have the right to criticize me. The last year wasn’t easy for me; I wasn’t able to play the way I want to. But I want to stay here for a long time,” he added.

With his current deal running through June 2027 and reports suggesting he is seeking a salary increase that would make him one of the club’s top earners, Vinícius also addressed the possibility of a renewal: “People also talk a lot about my contract renewal, but I still have one year left on my deal, and we’re very calm about that. I trust the president, he trusts me. We have a very good relationship, and at the right time we’ll sort things out. There’s no rush at all.”

Vinicius and the impact of the fans

As Vinícius noted, criticism from the local media has not concerned him, but the reaction from Real Madrid supporters has clearly affected the Brazilian, who was publicly backed by Mbappé in a recent press conference. The French star emphasized unity within the squad, and Vinícius’ standout display against Monaco appeared to lift both his own morale and that of the team.

Vinícius also addressed the recent turbulence surrounding the club, including the dismissal of Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa’s takeover as head coach: “This performance means a lot, considering everything I’ve been through in recent days—the coaching change, losing the final (of the Spanish Super Cup), getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey. Playing for the biggest club in the world comes with very high expectations.“

The winger then reflected on the fans’ reaction while highlighting the support he has received from his teammates. “Sometimes we don’t understand the boos, but we know the size of this club and the players we have here. They’ve given me a lot of support in recent matches. I’m human too. I get upset by what people say, but every two or three days we have another chance to prove ourselves,” Vinicius concluded.