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Vinicius in doubt for Croatia clash, adding to Brazil worries after Raphinha’s injury as early diagnosis emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Raphinha and Vinicius Junior of Brazil warm up
© Getty ImagesRaphinha and Vinicius Junior of Brazil warm up

The spotlight on Brazil has intensified dramatically in recent days, with Vinicius Junior and Raphinha unexpectedly finding themselves at the center of growing uncertainty. As the national team prepares for its next test, concerns are mounting, not just about results, but about player fitness at a critical stage of the season. What initially appeared to be routine squad management has quickly evolved into a situation carrying deeper implications.

For Brazil, the timing could hardly be worse. With key fixtures approaching and the countdown to the 2026 World Cup accelerating, every training session and every medical update carries added weight. The absence of two influential attacking players has sparked questions about readiness, rhythm, and the team’s overall attacking balance.

Behind the scenes, the situation is layered with complexity. Raphinha is already ruled out, while another remains in doubt, creating a ripple effect across tactical planning. Coaches and medical staff are working cautiously, aware that pushing too hard now could have longer-term consequences.

It is only upon closer inspection that the initial diagnosis revealed that there was, in fact, no injury for Vinicius, offering a crucial but cautious sense of relief amid the growing concern.

vinicius raphinha

Vinicius Junior and Raphinha of Brazil talk

Vinicius doubt adds to growing anxiety

While Raphinha’s situation is clear, Vinicius Junior’s status remains uncertain, creating an additional layer of tension. The Real Madrid star did not train with the squad, instead remaining in the gym and undergoing treatment.

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Globo Esporte now indicates that he is now a doubt for Brazil’s upcoming friendly against Croatia, a key preparation match ahead of the World Cup. Despite the reassuring early diagnosis, caution remains the priority.

The decision to keep him out of training reflects a broader strategy: protect the player now rather than risk aggravating any underlying issue. For a player of his importance, even minor discomfort is treated with maximum care.

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vinicius brazil

Vinicius Junior of Brazil reacts during the international friendly match between Brazil and France

Raphinha blow leaves Brazil and Barcelona reeling

The bigger setback, however, surrounds Raphinha, whose injury has been confirmed as a significant hamstring problem. The winger suffered the issue during Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to France, forcing him off at halftime and immediately raising alarms. According to the official statement: “Raphinha has a right hamstring injury… The estimated recovery time is five weeks.” This timeline delivers a major blow not only to the national team but also to his club, Barcelona.

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With 19 goals and 8 assists in 31 appearances this season, the 29-year-old has been a cornerstone of the system, and his absence will be deeply felt. Crucially, he is now set to miss both legs of the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, along with key domestic fixtures.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti initially downplayed the issue, stating: “He had some muscle discomfort… we had to substitute him.” However, further tests confirmed the worst-case scenario, turning early optimism into a confirmed setback.

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