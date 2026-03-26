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Colombia vs Croatia: Confirmed lineups for 2026 international friendly

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Colombia and Croatia play an international friendly match
© Gabriel Aponte - Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesColombia and Croatia play an international friendly match

Colombia and Croatia are playing today at 7:30 PM ET in another friendly during the international break as both countries prepare their teams for the World Cup. The match will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

This could be a good test for both managers to see their teams against rivals of a similar level. However, they will also face strong opponents in the next few days, with both teams set to play countries with major quality.

For Colombia, the other rival in this break will be France at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. The concern from their side is that they will not have much time to rest, since that match comes next Sunday.

Croatia also have a tough challenge ahead, with a game against Brazil at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, just like today. They will get a better look with more days between matches for the game set for Tuesday.

Lorenzo complained about the calendar (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Lorenzo complained about the calendar (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Colombia and Croatia’s lineups

Néstor Lorenzo decided to use this lineup: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz; Luis Javier Suárez.

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Zlatko Dalić inclined for this team: Dominik Livaković; Luka Vuscović, Martin Erlić, Marin Pongračić; Nikola Vlasić, Nikola Moro, Marco Pasalić, Petar Sucić, Mario Pašalić; Ivan Perišić, Igor Matanović.

Colombia and Croatia groups in the World Cup

The World Cup draw has already defined the groups and opponents for both national teams. Colombia are in Group K with Portugal, Uzbekistan and the winner of the playoff between New Caledonia, Jamaica and DR Congo. Croatia are in Group L with England, Panama and Ghana.

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