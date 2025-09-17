Trending topics:
Champions League
Why is Julian Alvarez not playing for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool in UEFA Champions League opener?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Atletico Madrid has been dealt a major blow ahead of its UEFA Champions League opener against Liverpool. Diego Simeone’s side will step onto the Anfield pitch without one of their most important players, Julian Alvarez. The news has stunned supporters just hours before kick-off and raises big questions about how Los Rojiblancos will line up in one of the toughest fixtures on the calendar.

Liverpool arrives at this European clash in devastating shape. Arne Slot’s side have won all four of their Premier League games, including a dramatic 1-0 victory at Burnley secured by Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time strike.

The Reds will be eager to banish the memories of last season’s Champions League campaign, where they were eliminated in the round of 16 by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain. The atmosphere at Anfield will be electric, with the home fans dreaming of a seventh European crown.

While the English team is flying, Atletico Madrid has endured a rougher start domestically. Simeone’s players have managed just one win in four La Liga matches, leaving them in mid-table. The Spanish giant is trying to balance its league struggles with the demands of a European campaign, and the trip to England comes at a challenging time.

Why is Julian Alvarez absent?

For days, Colchoneros supporters speculated whether their star would be ready for this crucial clash. The club finally confirmed their 22-man squad on Tuesday — and Alvarez’s name was missing.

Tweet placeholder

The reason? A knee injury picked up during the recent 2-0 victory over Villarreal. He was forced off at halftime after assisting Pablo Barrios’ opening goal, and medical tests later revealed that he would not recover in time for the Champions League opener. “Julian Alvarez will not travel with the team to England after sustaining a knee injury in the Villarreal match,” the La Liga side confirmed in a statement.

This is a crushing setback for Simeone, as Alvarez has been one of the team’s most reliable performers since joining from Manchester City in 2024. He was the club’s top scorer last season with 29 goals in 54 appearances, including seven goals in just ten Champions League games.

