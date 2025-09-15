Inter Miami complete signing to boost Lionel Messi’s squad amid MLS injury crisis

Lionel Messi has seen his Inter Miami squad thinned in recent weeks, not only due to suspensions from the Leagues Cup final but also because of a string of injuries. To stay competitive in Major League Soccer, the Herons moved quickly to finalize another signing even after the transfer window had closed.

As players returned from the international break, Luis Suárez’s suspension was confirmed in MLS play. With Fafà Picault and Allen Obando battling fitness issues, Miami’s attacking depth has been stretched thin. To cope with the shortage of options up front, the club made a strategic move to reinforce the squad.

On Friday, Inter Miami announced the short-term signing of Daniel Pinter from the club’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Inter Miami CF II. The 18-year-old striker already made his debut against Charlotte, coming on in the 70th minute for Telasco Segovia. But now, another addition has arrived to strengthen the attack.

On Monday, the Herons confirmed the arrival of Mateo Silvetti from Newell’s Old Boys, a deal initially announced in August for a reported €4.2 million, per Transfermarkt. After resolving his visa situation and a call-up with Argentina’s youth teams, the striker will now train alongside Messi for the first time.

Mateo Silvetti presented as Inter Miami player.

Speaking to reporters, the 19-year-old addressed his readiness ahead of his debut: “I had an injury. It’s been almost three months since I last played a full 90 minutes in an official match, but I’ve been training. I spent a week with the under-20 national team where we played football, played matches, so I’ve been getting minutes and I feel very good.”

Miami will face the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday weeks after the 2025 Leagues Cup final. Along with Suárez, Obando, and Picault, the Herons will also be without Tomás Avilés, Telasco Segovia, Baltasar Rodríguez, and David Ruiz. With so many key players unavailable, the two new forwards could play a vital role in the coming weeks.

Inter Miami and a packed schedule ahead

The 2025 season has been positive for Inter Miami, with deep runs in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Leagues Cup, and participation in the FIFA Club World Cup. But that success has forced several MLS fixtures to be rescheduled, creating a challenging stretch to close the season.

Starting with Tuesday’s match against Seattle, Miami will play eight MLS games in just 32 days—an average of one every four days—to complete the regular season. With a packed schedule, the Herons still have a shot at the Supporters’ Shield, but Messi’s fitness will be a key concern as the club currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference.

