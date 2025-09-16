World Cup 2026: FIFA president Infantino unveils €300 million plan to support clubs during next year’s tournament

In less than a year, the 23rd World Cup in the history of international soccer will be played. United States, Mexico, and Canada will host the 2026 edition, and FIFA is rolling out an ambitious new initiative to support clubs throughout the tournament, as confirmed by Gianni Infantino.

“The new edition of FIFA’s Club Benefits Program for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take another step forward by financially recognizing the immense contribution that clubs and players from around the world make in both the qualifying and final phases of the tournament,” Infantino said, according to Diario AS.

The FIFA president went on to detail the scope of the program: “€300 million—a record amount—will be distributed to clubs in exchange for releasing their players,” said Gianni. “This strengthens our strong partnership with the European Club Association and clubs around the world. We are all looking forward to a historic and inclusive edition of the FIFA World Cup next year.”

The €300 million (roughly $356 million) represents a more than 50% increase from the total FIFA distributed to clubs during the World Cup 2022, which stood at around €180 million.

Argentina are the reigning World Cup champions.

The increase is driven not only by a larger pool of funding, but also by the expanded tournament format in 2026. With 48 teams instead of 32, more players will take part, increasing the number of eligible clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also FIFA’s shock sanction: Two 3-0 forfeits crush nation’s 2026 World Cup dream

The influence of European clubs

When it comes to the clubs that will provide the majority of players for the FIFA World Cup, Europe remains the clear focal point. The continent is home to the world’s top leagues and, consequently, to the majority of players who will make up the national teams competing in United States, Mexico, and Canada 2026.

The European Club Association (ECA), which includes the continent’s most powerful clubs, is represented by figures such as Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain. “It is a pleasure for the ECA to have worked with FIFA to help shape the innovative FIFA Club Benefits Program,” he said, according to Diario AS.

“This will ensure that more clubs around the world receive compensation for releasing their players,” explained the PSG president regarding the advantages of the distribution system. “Clubs play a key role in the success of international football, and this initiative recognizes all aspects of that role—from player development at youth levels to releasing players for the biggest matches.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many players will take part in the 2026 World Cup?

The World Cup in Qatar 2022 was the last edition held under the 32-team format. However, that tournament introduced a new roster size: national teams were allowed to bring 26 players, up from the traditional 23 that had been standard since 2006.

While not officially confirmed yet, the 2026 edition is expected to retain the 26-player squad format. Combined with the new structure expanding the field to 48 teams, the number of total players involved in the tournament will rise significantly—from 832 in 2022 to 1,248 in 2026.