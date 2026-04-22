Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal rocked as Joao Cancelo suffers knee injury for Barcelona just 50 days before 2026 World Cup: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national team are on alert after Joao Cancelo picked up a knee injury for Barcelona, with the World Cup now just around the corner and uncertainty surrounding the defender’s condition. Due to Cancelo’s injury occurring 50 days before the 2026 World Cup, and Barcelona’s heavy reliance on his recent form under Hansi Flick, the incident has caused worry on both the club and national levels.

The injury occurred during Barcelona’s La Liga match against Celta Vigo, where the club was forced into an early defensive change. What initially looked like a minor knock quickly turned into a worrying situation for a player who had been one of the team’s most consistent performers.

Joao Cancelo started the match on the left side of Barcelona’s defence, continuing his regular role in Hansi Flick’s system. However, just minutes into the game, he went down after a challenge and immediately showed signs of discomfort in his knee.

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to assess him, but it was clear he could not continue. Alejandro Balde was brought on as a replacement as the Blaugrana was forced into an early reshuffle.

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Growing concern for Portugal ahead of World Cup

The timing of the injury has raised broader concern beyond Barcelona, especially in Portugal, where Cancelo remains a key figure alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. With the World Cup approaching, any potential long-term absence would be a significant setback.

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Early indications suggest the injury involves his right knee, though the severity is still unknown. Reports confirm that Cancelo was able to walk off the pitch, offering some hope that the damage may not be serious.

Still, uncertainty remains, and that alone is enough to worry both club and national team staff. The 31-year-old was able to leave the field unassisted following his substitution, but the severity of the injury is yet unknown.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal interacts with teammate Joao Cancelo

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Medical tests to determine extent of injury amid Portugal’s injury woes

According to Diario AS, Barcelona has already scheduled further medical examinations to determine the exact nature of the injury and how long he may be sidelined. The club is waiting for clarity before making any official conclusions.

Cancelo has been in strong form since returning to the Camp Nou, contributing consistently in both defensive stability and attacking support. His absence, even if temporary, would force Flick to rely more heavily on Alejandro Balde in key fixtures.

This latest setback adds to Portugal’s growing list of concerns ahead of the World Cup, with other key players, including Vitinha and Nuno Mendes, already dealing with fitness issues. His partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo at international level has been central to the Selecao’s recent campaigns, making his fitness a priority for the national setup.

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