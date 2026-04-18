Cristiano Ronaldo receives respectful admission from Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Pablo Mari amid title warning to Al-Nassr

The tension at the top of Saudi soccer is beginning to feel personal. With Cristiano Ronaldo driving one charge and Karim Benzema leading the response, even voices from inside the latter’s dressing room, like Pablo Mari, are adding new layers to a title race that refuses to settle.

For both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, the stakes stretch beyond silverware, with pride and legacy now tightly intertwined. The conversation around the title has intensified in recent days, with a particular admission surfacing from within Benzema’s camp.

Al-Nassr currently sits at the summit with 76 points from 29 matches, holding what appears to be a commanding advantage. Its record of 25 wins, one draw, and just three defeats highlights a campaign built on consistency and attacking firepower.

Ronaldo remains central to that success, contributing heavily with goals and leadership even deep into his career. The team’s 79 goals scored underline a ruthless edge, one that has often turned tight contests into decisive victories.

Saudi Pro League standings after Matchday 29

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal continues to apply pressure in a very different way. The Blue Waves remain unbeaten after 28 matches, with 20 wins and eight draws, showcasing resilience rather than dominance.

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What did Pablo Mari say?

On paper, the gap between the two sides stands at eight points, but the reality is more nuanced. Al-Hilal has a game in hand, meaning the difference could shrink to just five points, keeping the title race alive heading into the final stretch.

It is in this context that Pablo Mari’s comments begin to resonate more deeply. The Al-Hilal defender offered a candid perspective on both the rivalry and the figure at its center. “We will fight to win the league,” he stated in a recent interview shared on social media; a clear message that Al-Hilal has not conceded anything yet.

Pablo Mari of team Al-Hilal FC

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His words reflect a squad still convinced that the gap can be closed. But perhaps more striking was his admiration for the opponent. “I would love to play with Cristiano Ronaldo,” he admitted, highlighting the respect the forward commands even from direct rivals.

Respect for elite players often crosses rivalry lines, and the Spaniard’s words reflected that reality. In a season filled with tension, it was a reminder of Ronaldo’s standing across world soccer.

Pressure builds as the finish line nears

As the season moves into its decisive phase, both sides understand the margins are shrinking. Al-Nassr needs to maintain its relentless pace, knowing a single slip could reopen the race.

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For Al-Hilal, the equation is equally clear. Turning draws into victories is essential, especially with the opportunity to reduce the gap still within reach. The psychological aspect is beginning to matter just as much as the tactical one.