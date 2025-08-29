Santiago Gimenez could leave AC Milan in shocking swap deal for AS Roma striker, director Tare admits

Santiago Gimenez has been named the starting striker for AC Milan’s match against Lecce on Friday, but his future at the Rossoneri could take a dramatic turn. Just days before the close of the summer transfer window, sporting director Igli Tare revealed that the Mexican star could be involved in a last-minute swap with an AS Roma forward.

Milan have worked tirelessly in recent weeks to secure another striker, but late collapses in negotiations for Victor Boniface and Conrad Harder left them empty-handed. As a result, another option has surfaced: Artem Dovbyk, who has been reduced to a backup role at Roma and has drawn serious interest from Milan.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Lecce clash, Tare was asked if Milan’s attack was complete. His answer raised eyebrows: “Numerically, as of now, I think so. But we’re also considering as an swap between Dovbyk and Santi Gimenez: we’ll see if it will be feasible.”

Tare made it clear the club cannot carry both strikers, as Milan will not compete in midweek European tournaments this season after missing out last year. “Keeping them both? That won’t be possible — since we play only one match per week, we need to have the right-sized squad. In that case, it would only be a swap; otherwise, we’ll stay as we are,” he concluded.

Earlier this week, Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Milan had inquired about Dovbyk, who has slipped down the pecking order under new coach Gian Piero Gasperini, with Evan Ferguson preferred as the starter. Still, Roma would only let Dovbyk leave if they secured a replacement, the reason Gimenez has been linked in the talks.

With Milan set to face Lecce on Matchday 2 of the 2025-26 Serie A season and Rafael Leao sidelined by injury, Gimenez has been chosen to lead the line. But despite starting, his future is now clouded just minutes before kickoff, and the fallout from Tare’s revelation will unfold in the coming days.

AC Milan closing in on Christopher Nkunku

After failed attempts to land Boniface and Harder, Milan quickly shifted focus to Christopher Nkunku, who has pushed to leave Chelsea since the start of the 2024 summer window. The Frenchman is now on the verge of joining the Rossoneri on a five-year deal worth up to €42 million with add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Before the Lecce game, Tare also addressed Nkunku’s imminent arrival: “A player who has always been on our radar. We tried to strengthen the attack, especially after Leao’s injury showed we were lacking speed. A deal that just a few days ago seemed impossible because of the costs, but then the conditions changed.”

