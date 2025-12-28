USMNT star Haji Wright reportedly given record-breaking price tag amid Premier League interest

Haji Wright has emerged as one of the standout American players abroad, particularly in England’s second division with Coventry City, where his performances have earned him a regular place with the USMNT. Now reportedly drawing interest from a Premier League club, the American forward has been assigned a massive, record-breaking price tag.

One of the teams that has struggled during the first half of the 2025-26 Premier League season is West Ham United, which is focused on making changes in January. Looking to climb out of the relegation zone, the Hammers have identified Wright as a potential target, but a staggering valuation has quickly cooled their interest.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham inquired about Wright only to be quoted a price of £200 million (around $270 million) by Coventry City for a winter move. Despite Wright being under contract through June 2027, the Championship club is unwilling to part with one of its key players, setting a figure that reflects just how valuable he is to their project.

For context, the most expensive transfer in soccer history remains Paris Saint-Germain’s €222 million move for Neymar in 2017, followed by Kylian Mbappé’s €180 million transfer to PSG. At Coventry’s reported valuation, Wright would surpass both figures, setting an unprecedented benchmark in the transfer market.

Haji Wright of Coventry City shoots past Neto Borges of Bristol City challenge for the ball.

Currently sitting 18th with 13 points, West Ham are under pressure to reinforce in the second half of the season, particularly at striker, with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jørgen Strand Larsen and Coventry City’s Ellis Simms also mentioned as targets. What is clear, however, is that with such an extreme price tag, Wright is unlikely to be moving anytime soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also USMNT star Chris Richards delivers optimistic injury update after being stretchered off vs. Arsenal

Wright looking for a place in the 2026 World Cup squad

After making his USMNT debut in 2022 and dealing with multiple injury setbacks, Wright has worked his way back into the national team picture under head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Still viewed as a secondary option, the 2025-26 season could prove to be a pivotal one for the forward.

So far this campaign, Wright has appeared in 21 matches for Coventry City, scoring nine goals and adding two assists. Sitting just behind Brandon Thomas-Asante (10 goals) as the club’s second-leading scorer, Wright has helped Coventry surge to the top of the EFL Championship with 51 points from 23 matches, positioning them as strong candidates for a Premier League return for the first time since 2001.

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun has established himself as Pochettino’s first-choice No. 9, starting each of the USMNT’s last six matches. Wright, however, has become the primary backup, and with his strong scoring form in England’s second tier, staying healthy could be the key to securing his spot in Pochettino’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement