USMNT
USMNT star Chris Richards delivers optimistic injury update after being stretchered off vs. Arsenal

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Chris Richards of Crystal Palace.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesChris Richards of Crystal Palace.

Chris Richards made headlines in the days leading up to the holidays after the Crystal Palace defender was stretchered off the field against Arsenal in a concerning scene. A few days after the incident, the USMNT standout delivered an optimistic injury update to fans.

On Tuesday, Arsenal hosted Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals in a heated matchup between the two London sides. With the score still 0-0 in the 69th minute, Gabriel Jesus beat Richards to a cross and headed the ball just wide of the goal.

Immediately after the play, Richards went down, raising alarm among teammates and staff. Cameras showed blood on his ankle, and the defender was unable to stand as he writhed in pain. Medical staff ultimately decided to stretcher Richards off the field, a moment that sparked significant concern for both Palace and the USMNT.

However, on Wednesday, December 25, Richards broke his silence and offered reassurance following the scare. “Thanks everybody for the messages, won’t be long til I’m back,” Richards wrote on his Instagram account.

Chris Richards of Crystal Palace leaves the pitch on a stretcher.

Chris Richards of Crystal Palace leaves the pitch on a stretcher.

The update came as a major relief for both Crystal Palace and Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT, with less than six months remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup. Richards missed the 2022 tournament due to a leg injury, but now plays a key role for both club and country and is expected to be one of the team’s cornerstones.

Coach Glasner optimistic about Richards’ return

Crystal Palace not only lost Richards, who had started every Premier League match so far in the 2025-26 season, but were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup via a penalty shootout. As the club turns its focus back to league play, head coach Oliver Glasner remains optimistic about Richards’ recovery timeline.

Speaking after the match against Arsenal, the Austrian manager addressed the defender’s condition during his postgame press conference: “He got a knock on his foot, a stamp on his foot, and it had to be stitched. I don’t know how many stitches, but a few. The doctor told me it doesn’t look so bad. I’m always hopeful. We have to be hopeful.

Palace will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, December 28, before traveling to face Fulham on January 1, a match Richards could return for. “I don’t know if he will be OK for the Tottenham game, but I’m still hoping that he will be back against Fulham,” Glasner concluded.

