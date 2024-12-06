AC Milan were set to visit the city of Bergamo to face Atalanta for Matchday 15 of the 2024-25 Serie A season. USMNT star Christian Pulisic got back to the starting XI, but had to be subbed off after a new injury.

The game was tied 1-1 when Pulisic got tackled down, with a clear foul on his left ankle, with Atalanta’s central midfielder, Mario Pasalic, in the 31st minute. Although the foul was awarded to Milan, Pulisic appeared to shake off the challenge and continued playing.

However, in the 35th minute, following a save by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Pasalic’s strike, Pulisic was seen clearly in discomfort, lying on the pitch. After receiving medical attention, it was deemed that the winger could not continue, and coach Paulo Fonseca was forced to make the substitution, bringing on Ruben Loftus-Cheek in Pulisic’s place.

Pulisic came close to opening the scoring early in Milan’s clash with Atalanta, registering a near goal just 11 seconds into the match. However, Italian goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi denied the American star with a crucial save. Pulisic’s performance in his 38 minutes on the pitch included 20 touches, 12 successful passes out of 13 attempts, and that lone shot on target.

Injury concerns: Pulisic’s setbacks continue

Pulisic has been in stellar form recently, enjoying one of the best stretches of his career in terms of goals and assists. After settling into a prominent role at AC Milan, he has become an essential starter in coach Paulo Fonseca’s setup. However, recurring injuries have marred his momentum.

During Milan’s 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava, Pulisic was forced off in the 65th minute due to a minor, yet unspecified injury. Now, after being substituted once again against Atalanta, concerns are mounting—not only for the U.S. Men’s National Team but also for AC Milan.

Milan’s next fixture is a crucial Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday. This new injury setback raises questions about Pulisic’s availability for the upcoming match, a key fixture in Milan’s qualification hopes.