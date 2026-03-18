Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

How to watch Bayern vs Atalanta in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Lennart Karl of Bayern Munich
© Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesLennart Karl of Bayern Munich
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bayern vs Atalanta on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Bayern vs Atalanta
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Wednesday, March 18, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Few expected much drama when Bayern Munich met Atalanta BC in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, but the opening leg turned into one of the most lopsided results of the round. Bayern overwhelmed the Italian side with a stunning 6–1 victory in Bergamo, leaving Atalanta with a nearly impossible deficit to overcome.

Now back in Germany, the Bundesliga giants are poised to formally secure their place in the quarterfinals, while Atalanta’s focus shifts to restoring some pride and delivering a far stronger performance in the return leg. Don’t miss this Champions League showdown as Bayern aim to finish the job and Atalanta attempt to close the tie on a much better note.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Bayern vs Atalanta and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ulreich joins Manuel Neuer in Bayern Munich injury crisis as 16-year-old set for Champions League debut vs Atalanta

Ulreich joins Manuel Neuer in Bayern Munich injury crisis as 16-year-old set for Champions League debut vs Atalanta

With Sven Ulreich joining Manuel Neuer and other goalkeepers in the injury list, a 16-year-old Bayern Munich player could end up making his UEFA Champions League debut against Atalanta.

Christian Pulisic may receive a defensive boost as AC Milan reportedly target a Bundesliga star for the 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic may receive a defensive boost as AC Milan reportedly target a Bundesliga star for the 2026-27 season

Despite being the least-conceded team across Europe’s top five leagues, AC Milan have decided to reinforce their defense in order to increase rotation. Because of this, Christian Pulisic’s side has reportedly decided to pursue the arrival of a defensive star from the Bundesliga.

Alphonso Davies injury confirmed by Bayern Munich after walking off in tears against Atalanta in Champions League

Alphonso Davies injury confirmed by Bayern Munich after walking off in tears against Atalanta in Champions League

After waling off in tears from the Champions League game against Atalanta, Bayern Munich have confirmed the injury of Alphonso Davies.

Neymar opens up on potential final year with Brazil while keeping 2026 World Cup dream alive

Neymar opens up on potential final year with Brazil while keeping 2026 World Cup dream alive

While keeping his dream to be in the 2026 World Cup alive, Neymar opened up about his potential final year playing for the Brazil national team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo