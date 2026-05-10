How to watch Milan vs Atalanta in USA: 2026 Serie A, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Atalanta on US television and via legal streaming: WHO AC Milan vs Atalanta WHAT Serie A WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, May 10, 2026 WHERE Paramount+ and DAZN STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan‘s season is on a knife’s edge. After looking like title contenders through mid-March, a dramatic collapse has seen them win just once in their last five Serie A matches. Now, their once-secure Champions League spot is in serious jeopardy, with fifth-placed Roma just three points behind. The urgency is palpable at the San Siro, as anything less than a victory could prove disastrous for their European ambitions.

Atalanta arrives in Milan with less to play for but every intention of causing an upset. Currently sitting seventh, their chances for European qualification are slim, but they are coming off a frustrating draw and will be eager to make a statement. For the Rossoneri, this is a must-win game to halt their slide, while Atalanta has a prime opportunity to spoil the party and capitalize on their opponent’s poor form.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. Milan‘s campaign has been a tale of two halves, starting with strong title aspirations that have since crumbled into a desperate fight for a top-four finish. Their recent offensive struggles are alarming, with key strikers failing to find the net. In contrast, Atalanta‘s season has been defined by an inefficient attack that has consistently underperformed its expected goals (xG), leading to a high number of draws and a mid-table position.

Tactically, this match presents a clash of styles. Under Massimiliano Allegri, Milan employs a more passive defensive system, focusing on maintaining a solid structure rather than aggressively pressing to win the ball back. This approach has shown cracks recently, and Atalanta will aim to exploit that newfound vulnerability. The key battle will be whether Atalanta’s forwards, who have struggled for sharpness all season, can finally convert their chances against a Milan defense that is suddenly showing signs of weakness.

For Milan, the motivation is simple and immense: secure Champions League‘s spot. With only a three-point cushion and a brutal run of form, every single point is critical. Atalanta‘s drive is more nuanced; they are playing for pride, a potential seventh-place finish that could grant them European entry depending on other results, and the chance to extend their dominant head-to-head record against a historic rival.

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Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History heavily favors the visitors in this fixture. Atalanta is currently on an impressive six-game unbeaten streak against AC Milan, a run that includes four victories and two draws. The Rossoneri have not defeated Atalanta since 2023, giving La Dea a significant psychological edge heading into the San Siro.

Looking at the last five encounters, the pattern is clear. Atalanta has won three and drawn two, including the reverse fixture earlier this season which ended in a 1-1 stalemate. This consistent dominance highlights Milan‘s struggles in breaking down Raffaele Palladino‘s side, regardless of venue or form.

While goals are a frequent feature, these matches are rarely blowouts. Both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings, yet the average number of goals per game in that span is a modest 2.2. This trend suggests another tight, hard-fought contest where a single goal could be the difference.

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Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are grappling with key absences that will force tactical adjustments from their managers for this crucial Serie A showdown.

Milan is dealt a significant blow with the suspension of defender Fikayo Tomori, forcing De Winter to step into the back three. The midfield is also impacted by an injury to Modric, leaving Allegri to choose between Jashari and Ricci for the vital playmaker role. The attack is under immense pressure, with American star Christian Pulisic pushing for a recall to the starting lineup alongside Rafael Leao to end the team’s scoring drought.

Atalanta manager Raffaele Palladino is expected to shake up his starting eleven following a goalless draw. Forward Giacomo Raspadori is in contention for a starting spot, which could lead to a formation shift. Defensively, Ahanor is likely to retain his place over Kolasinac, while Hien is challenging Djimsiti for a spot in the backline.

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Milan Projected XI (3-5-2): Maignan; De Winter, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Jashari, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Leao, Pulisic.

This 3-5-2 formation is designed to provide defensive cover with De Winter filling in for the suspended Tomori. The primary focus, however, will be on the attacking duo of Leao and Pulisic, who are tasked with rediscovering their form to reignite Milan‘s struggling offense.

Atalanta Projected XI (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Ahanor; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Zalewski; De Ketelaere; Scamacca, Raspadori.

This lineup features a creative and dynamic attack, with De Ketelaere operating behind the front two of Scamacca and Raspadori. The system uses wing-backs to provide width and relies on a solid three-man defense to contain Milan‘s forwards.

More details on how to watch

You can watch Milan vs Atalanta exclusively on Paramount+. The service is available on your computer, smart TV, and mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

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In addition to Serie A, a subscription to Paramount+ gives you access to other top European competitions, including Liga MX, English Championship, and extensive coverage of world soccer.

A subscription to Paramount+ costs just $8.99/mo, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans at an exceptional value.

SEE MORE: Where to find Serie A on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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