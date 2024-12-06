Al Nassr was up for one of the biggest challenges in Matchday 13 of the Saudi Pro League against title contenders Al Ittihad. A minute after the home side’s goal, team star Cristiano Ronaldo replied quickly with the equalizer in his last game of the year.

Al Nassr were set to visit the King Abdullah Sports City stadium to confront Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad, who sit on top of the SPL, the Frenchman scored the opening goal in the 55th minute, but Al Nassr was eager to strike back.

Just after the kickoff, Otavio played a through ball to Angelo, who missed a one-on-one against the goalkeeper. But the Brazilian kept pushing, and after getting the ball back, he played a back pass for Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted his 10th goal in the 2024-25 SPL.

*Developing story…