Christian Pulisic, the American star currently shining at AC Milan, is on the brink of setting a new record. The 26-year-old winger has been named among the finalists for the 2024 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, a title he’s already claimed four times. If he wins again, Pulisic will surpass Landon Donovan as the player with the most Male Player of the Year awards in U.S. Soccer history—a milestone that could significantly impact his future in Italy.

Pulisic has been a standout performer for AC Milan this season, showcasing both consistency and brilliance. In just 19 appearances across all competitions, he has scored 8 goals and provided 6 assists, making him one of Milan’s most reliable players. His recent performances have been nothing short of exceptional. He scored a crucial opening goal in Milan’s 3-2 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava and followed it up with an assist in a Serie A win against Empoli.

The Rossoneri’s former director Ariedo Braida even compared Pulisic to two legendary club players, Pato and Roberto Donadoni, praising his ability to influence games and make decisive contributions. The 26-year-old’s form has not only impressed the Milan faithful but also bolstered his standing as a key figure for the USMNT.

Path to another Player of the Year award nomination

The U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award is a prestigious accolade that honors the best male soccer player representing the United States. Pulisic, who first won the award in 2017, has also claimed it in 2019, 2021, and 2023. His consistency on the international stage is remarkable. He recently became the fastest player in USMNT history to reach 50 goal contributions, and he is now fifth on the all-time scoring list for the U.S.

This year, he faces competition from notable players like Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Tim Ream, and Antonee Robinson. While Balogun and Pepi have scored crucial goals in key moments—Balogun netted twice during Copa America 2024, and Pepi scored twice against Jamaica—Pulisic remains the favorite. His leadership and consistent impact on the pitch give him a clear edge in the voting.

Voting for the award opened on December 4 and will close on December 13, with fans accounting for 15% of the vote. The remaining votes come from national team players, coaches, media, and other stakeholders. The winners will be announced in January 2025, and if Pulisic secures the award, it will be his fifth, breaking his tie with Landon Donovan and setting a new record.

What this means for his future at Milan

Winning the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award could solidify Pulisic’s position at AC Milan as a cornerstone of the club’s future. His performances have already made him a fan favorite, and his leadership qualities—demonstrated both at the club and international levels—have set him apart.

Moreover, such recognition could elevate Pulisic’s global profile even further, attracting potential interest from other elite European clubs. However, with Milan’s faith in his abilities and his current form, it seems more likely that the Rossoneri will seek to secure his services for the long haul.

Liverpool, who were bitter rivals with Chelsea, are reportedly looking at the American attacker as a possible Mohamed Salah successor after he rekindled his career at AC Milan. Reportedly, he is not only being watched by Liverpool but also by Manchester United and West Ham. No one is opposed to the idea of the USMNT star playing for another elite English club, but the attacker has been warned to proceed with caution in any domestic transfer.

Some of the doubt is due to Pulisic’s five years with the Blues. His tenure in England was still considered a failure, despite winning the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup from 2019 to 2023.