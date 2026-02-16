USMNT coach Pochettino breaks silence on struggles to coach lethal trio Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe at PSG

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé were expected to form one of the most lethal attacking trios in soccer after the Argentine star arrived in Paris in 2021. But despite flashes of brilliance, the group never fully clicked en route to European glory. Years after his stint with the Parisian side, U.S. men’s national team boss Mauricio Pochettino has opened up about the challenges of managing all three superstars.

Appointed in early 2021, Pochettino was tasked with finally delivering a UEFA Champions League title to PSG, which already featured Neymar and Mbappé and would add Messi six months later. Speaking on the High Performance podcast, the coach said he felt fortunate to lead such a star-studded roster, but noted that “only 11 can play,” a reality that made squad management complicated.

The Argentine manager then addressed the pressure that comes with overseeing so many elite players, including the star-studded front line: “The problem is when people start to say, ‘Ah, come on, you need to win four–nil from the bus.’ But it’s not like that, because you receive Messi with no preseason after the Copa América, big stress and trauma after leaving Barcelona—he needed time to adapt. Neymar had some problems. Mbappé too. But these three guys need a team behind them to play for them.”

Beyond tactics, Pochettino also discussed the difficulty of assigning roles among the three global icons. “They need to share space. Who’s the penalty taker? It’s not easy to say, because Messi, Neymar, Mbappé… it’s a really complex situation as it goes on. What we did was be ourselves and try to do things the way we felt was right, knowing we were going to suffer and that it was going to be difficult,” he added.

Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of Paris Saint-Germain.

After transforming Tottenham Hotspur into one of England’s top sides and nearly winning the Champions League in 2019, PSG’s hierarchy expected a similar evolution. But Pochettino acknowledged that the same tactical blueprint could not simply be replicated with a squad that, despite its talent, already had an established identity from previous seasons.

“If we were in Tottenham a team that was so high line, press high, recover balls in the opposite half… You cannot expect that Messi is going to press people. When he was in his peak at Barcelona with Guardiola, he never pressed and that is the situation where people can be confused. That was the (most) difficult challenge,” Pochettino added.

Pochettino and the Messi moment

At Tottenham, Pochettino built stars such as Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Dele Alli before they became global standouts. In Paris, man-management required a different approach, though he emphasized that despite individualized treatment, he never had discipline issues with the attacking trio and said the squad remained respectful toward the coaching staff.

One controversial moment came during Messi’s third PSG appearance, against Olympique Lyonnais. With the score 1-1 in the 76th minute, Pochettino substituted him: “I remember when I took Messi off against Lyon. He was a little disappointed, but that was my decision because it was to protect him. He had a problem with his knee.”

At the time, Messi had already missed several matches due to fitness concerns, and Pochettino said his decision was meant to avoid a setback. “He said to me, ‘Coach, you need to ask me.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I cannot ask because all my feedback from the doctors says you are at big risk of injury in your knee.’ He said, ‘Yeah, but Guardiola always asked me before taking me off.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I am not Guardiola,’” the USMNT boss recalled.

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain scores against Manchester City.

Far from seeing it as a show of authority, Pochettino said the call was purely protective with a crucial Champions League match against Manchester City looming: “Two weeks later we had that game, and he had been out for two weeks. He started training Monday, played Wednesday, scored a beautiful goal to make it 2-1 when we beat Manchester City. Afterward he came into the dressing room and hugged me. He just hugged me. He said nothing.”

