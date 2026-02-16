Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid reportedly sets clear conditions for Álvaro Arbeloa’s continued tenure in the season 2026-27

Led by Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid have managed to remain highly competitive. With 38 goals to his name, the Frenchman has driven the team in the race for the top spot in LaLiga while also pushing for success in the UEFA Champions League. Despite this, Álvaro Arbeloa’s work has not been entirely convincing, raising doubts about his continuity. For this reason, Los Blancos have reportedly set clear conditions for the coach to remain in charge for the 2026–27 season.

According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, people close to Álvaro Arbeloa claim that he has a contract with the club until the end of next season. However, Real Madrid have declined to comment on the Spaniard’s contractual situation. In fact, his continuity as head coach has reportedly been tied to results: winning LaLiga would earn him credit, but lifting the Champions League would be the definitive benchmark to secure his future.

Despite Álvaro Arbeloa leading Real Madrid to a solid run of results, he continues to raise serious doubts within the team. With an unconvincing midfield, the coach still struggles to find balance in the lineup. In addition, defensive stability has been nonexistent, leaving Dean Huijsen performing at a noticeably lower level compared to the start of the season. As a result, questions emerge over whether keeping Álvaro is truly the definitive solution.

Far from everything being negative, Álvaro Arbeloa appears to be identifying Trent Alexander-Arnold as a key piece in stabilizing the midfield. Although the Englishman naturally starts as a right-back, the coach pushes for him to move into midfield, where he can organize game in a brilliant manner. After shining against Real Sociedad, he is expected to start again against Benfica in the Champions League, where a defeat could ultimately decide the coach’s future.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, congratulates Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid for scoring.

Real Madrid are reportedly targeting four blockbuster signings

While Álvaro Arbeloa’s future remains uncertain, Real Madrid are already strategizing for the 2026–27 season. With this proactive approach, they supposedly plan to facilitate the departures of players like David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger, and Dani Carvajal. Furthermore, another player may also leave, creating opportunities to incorporate fresh talent. Consequently, Los Blancos reportedly aim to make four new signings.

According to Christian Blasco of Diario Sport, Los Blancos have decided to target two center-backs. Although names such as Ibrahima Konaté, Castello Lukeba, and Jacobo Ramos have been mentioned, no final decisions have been made yet regarding the definitive targets. At the same time, the club has also decided to strengthen the right-back position, with the continuity of David Jiménez from Real Madrid Castilla emerging as a strong possibility.

Far from limiting their plans to those positions, Real Madrid are also reportedly determined to sign a playmaking midfielder. Given the difficulty of signing world-class players due to their contracts, the club has chosen to look for a less high-profile option with differential potential, with Kees Smit emerging as the favored choice, Diario Sport reveals. With this in mind, Los Blancos are aiming for a rebuild next season.