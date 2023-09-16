US Soccer have revealed their intentions to relocate their national headquarters and training center to the Atlanta region on Friday. Arthur Blank, owner of Atlanta United, has pledged $50 million to help finance the project.

Although the federation has not settled on a specific site for the building, it plans to start construction sometime in 2024. The hunt for the site is presently being led by US Soccer CEO, JT Batson, and a decision is expected before the new year.

US Soccer, whose present offices are in Chicago, will move to the new complex, although no opening date has been established. The new location will have practice fields, buildings for coach and official training, rest and performance analysis areas, and more. There will be soccer conferences and youth competitions held there.

What did US Soccer officials say about Atlanta move?

US Soccer president, Cindy Parlow Cone has provided feedback on the plan.

“This National Training Center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country. It will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come.

“Investing in youth and adult programs as well as our Extended National Teams reflects our commitment to ensuring that players of all ages and backgrounds can find a home and thrive in this sport. These investments are a signal to our players, coaches, referees, members and fans that the future of U.S. Soccer is bright.”

Meanwhile, Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank also shared his thoughts. “America’s top athletes deserve the best when it comes to preparing them for competition on the global stage and I’m thrilled U.S. Soccer has chosen metro Atlanta as its new home. Atlanta’s incredible passion for soccer, corporate community and unmatched infrastructure make this a natural home for the National Training Center.

“I’m very confident our community will help America’s finest soccer players compete on a global level like never before.

“I’m also pleased to help U.S. Soccer with community outreach and soccer development among underserved communities as part of our contribution and know that it will benefit scores of young people through engagement with the beautiful game for generations to come.”

HQ to move away from Chicago

Since the early 1990s, the American Soccer Federation have called Chicago home. However, the organization has maintained smaller, more specialized facilities in other locations, such as in Kansas City.

Atlanta will now serve as the new home base for all operations, including training camps and business personnel. The new headquarters will be a national training center, claims Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire