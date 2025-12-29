Lamine Yamal’s role with Spain 2026 World Cup in doubt by Raul Gonzalez: ‘There are more experienced people to help him’

Lamine Yamal has already positioned himself as a key player for Spain, even though he’s just 18 years old. Since debuting with the national team, he has scored six goals and provided 12 assists over 23 matches, cementing his role as the attack’s leader. Consequently, he is anticipated to become the team’s leader at the 2026 World Cup. However, legend Raúl González seems to strongly disagree with this expectation, clearly stating his contrasting opinion.

“We all know he is going to be an important player, but Lamine is not going to be the linchpin of the Spain. There are people with more experience who have to help him so that he can be the protagonist on the pitch and take the pressure off him that he is going to be the one who saves all the games. We have to give him his space. He has a lot of talent and a lot of youth and he has shown it at his club and with Spain,” Raul Gonzalez said, via Diario AS.

Raul Gonzalez, rather than taking a jab at Lamine, aims to protect the 18-year-old star by emphasizing that other players must shoulder the burden of team leadership. Despite this, Yamal has demonstrated his resilience with outstanding performances in the UEFA 2026 Qualifiers. However, Spain should not depend on his goalscoring ability, as it is not his strongest attribute, highlighting the need for Mikel Oyarzabal or Ferran Torres to step up.

Just as Argentina accomplished with Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup, Spain need to construct a robust squad where Lamine Yamal can emerge as the standout player within a competitive lineup. To achieve this, the midfield—spearheaded by Martín Zubimendi, Pedri, and Mikel Merino—must maintain a commanding presence. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old star is expected to lead the attack under head coach Luis de la Fuente due to his impressive impact.

Yamal’s Spain emerge as clear favorite for 2026 World Cup

After several years since the roster that excelled in the 2010 World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012, Spain appear to have struck an ideal balance with their young talent shining across the European elite. Coach Luis de la Fuente has successfully consolidated a solid team, prioritizing the midfield where Pedri stands out as a key organizer. Alongside him, Lamine Yamal, coupled with a blend of veteran and young players, positions Spain as clear candidates for the 2026 World Cup.

It is not just about Lamine Yamal or Pedri, but also a deep roster of players who give the team balance. Despite the fact that Rodrigo Hernández has not enjoyed strong years physically, Martín Zubimendi has emerged as a key player, with Mikel Merino alongside him to form a completely solid midfield. In addition, Marc Cucurella has found his best form, playing a crucial role in the team’s defensive balance alongside Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, and Robin Le Normand.

Unlike the previous two World Cup editions, Spain now have a roster full of young talent and experienced players in peak form. Because of this, coach Luis de la Fuente has the advantage of not having to rely on just a few players, making successful rotation the key for the 2026 edition. Moreover, the national team boasts Lamine Yamal, who is shining as one of the best players in the world, making them a top contender the anticipated tournament.