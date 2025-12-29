Marc Guehi’s arrival to Liverpool in doubt as the Reds reportedly shift focus to four center-back targets

Marc Guehi has been considered a potential addition to bolster Arne Slot’s defensive consistency throughout the 2025–26 season. However, the English center back could not make the move to Anfield because Crystal Palace failed to secure a replacement in time. Now, with fierce competition for his signature, the 25-year-old may not join the Reds. As a result, Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention to four other center backs for the 2026–27 season.

While Guehi was reportedly one of the defenders preferred by coach Arne Slot, the England international is said to have dropped down Liverpool’s priority list after demanding a $41 million signing-on fee along with a salary exceeding $15 million per season, as per Liverpool Echo. As a result, clubs such as Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and PSG are reportedly leading the race for his signature, according to Lewis Steele.

Following this unexpected shift, Liverpool are said to have turned their attention to four center backs ahead of the 2026–27 season. Maxence Lacroix and Nathan Collins have emerged as clear candidates after their impact in the Premier League. Alongside them, Club Brugge’s Joel Ordoñez has entered the picture as a potential reinforcement. Finally, RC Celta’s Oscar Mingueza rounds out the list, valued for his solidity and the possibility of arriving as a free agent.

Rather than seeking emergency reinforcements in January 2026, Liverpool reportedly aim to keep their squad intact until the end of the 2025–26 season. At that point, Ibrahima Konaté’s potential continuity, alongside a possible departure of Joe Gomez, could open space for one of these options to arrive. In doing so, the front office may look to avoid overpaying while targeting the right profile.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

Liverpool might avoid huge investments in the 2026-27 season

While Liverpool failed to shine in the first part of the season, coach Arne Slot appears to be finding the right path to turn the team’s situation around. By betting on Dominik Szoboszlai as a right winger and unlocking the best version of Florian Wirtz, the Reds have now put together four consecutive victories. In light of this, Liverpool may opt not to pursue a big-money investment in the 2026–27 season despite the possible departure of Mohamed Salah.

Not only because of Szoboszlai’s impressive form, but also due to the emergence of Jeremie Frimpong and the potential return of Harvey Elliott, the Reds may decide against making a blockbuster signing to replace Salah. Moreover, Antoine Semenyo appears to be heading toward Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano. As a result, coach Arne Slot may only push for a solid defensive addition, placing his trust in the current attacking unit for next season.