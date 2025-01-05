Barcelona continues to face hurdles in registering Dani Olmo for the second half of the 2024-25 season. Reports now suggest a potential alternative for the Spanish midfielder: a loan move to AC Milan, where he would join USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

Both La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have rejected Barcelona‘s appeals to register both Olmo and Pau Victor, leaving the club with limited options. With the situation unresolved, AC Milan could offer an escape route that could benefit both sides.

According to Corriere Della Sera, Milan are exploring a six-month loan deal for Dani Olmo, allowing him to play until the end of the 24-25 season before potentially returning to Barcelona. RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and United, and Paris Saint-Germain are the other teams interested, but the approach from the Italian side is seen as the best deal possible.

This solution could work for all parties involved. Barcelona, facing a salary cap issue that prevents the registration of Olmo and Victor, would benefit from temporarily reducing their financial burden. Milan would gain a world-class player to bolster their squad, while Olmo would maintain match fitness and avoid stagnation during this period of limbo.

Under new coach Sergio Conceicao, Milan sees Olmo as a versatile addition to their lineup. Like Pulisic, Olmo can operate as an attacking midfielder or on the left flank, offering the team depth and flexibility. The pairing could also help manage Pulisic’s workload, especially given his recent injury history.

Dani Olmo’s reluctance to leave Barcelona as a free agent

Having joined Barcelona for $65 million from Leipzig at the start of the season, Olmo has quickly established himself as a key figure. A La Masia graduate, his deep connection to the club has made him reluctant to consider leaving as a free agent, despite the complications.

“We like their project, it’s a big one for the future, one of the best in the world in the next years. We fully believe Barça will win all the titles in the future like they did during the Messi era. The player, the family, me… we all wanted Dani to be at Barca,” said Olmo’s agent Andy Bara to Givemesport.

While Barcelona plans to escalate the registration issue to the Higher Sports Council (CSD), failure to resolve it would sideline Olmo and Pau Victor until at least June. A loan move to Milan appears to be the most practical solution, allowing Olmo to remain active for both his club and Spain national team while waiting for Barcelona to resolve their financial and registration challenges.