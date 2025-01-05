The end of the year always brings about reflection and debate within the soccer world, and this year is no different. The discussion surrounding the world’s best player has intensified, with legendary goalkeeper Hugo Orlando Gatti weighing in with a controversial opinion: Kylian Mbappé is the current best.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stepping away from the center stage of world soccer, the race for the title of “world’s best” is heating up. This year’s Ballon d’Or award, which Rodri won over Vinícius Jr., further ignited the debate. Gatti, known for his outspoken nature, has added another layer to the discussion, naming a surprising contender.

In a recent interview with La Nación fom Argentina, Gatti boldly declared, “Messi is not the best in the world. For me, it’s Mbappé.” He further justified his choice by referencing Mbappé’s performance in the World Cup final, stating, “You saw what he did in the World Cup final? It was Mbappé against Argentina. He’s a crack, he’s alive, and he has the face of Pelé. He’s not doing so well right now, but Real Madrid is the biggest testing ground in the world.” Gatti’s strong and opinionated statements are sure to spark lively debate among soccer fans worldwide.

Criticism of Messi’s style

Gatti extended his assessment to include a critical analysis of Lionel Messi’s current performance at Inter Miami, stating, “Diego Maradona had an attraction, an adoration. Messi doesn’t transmit that. I like the number one who provokes, like Cristiano Ronaldo, like Maradona. Otherwise, they’re not number one.” His blunt assessment, characteristic of his outspoken personality, is sure to generate controversy, especially given Messi’s global popularity.

The remarks emphasize a particular preference for players who exhibit a more assertive and outwardly dominant presence on the field, contrasting with Messi’s subtler and more technically precise style of play.

Gatti’s comments aren’t just a retrospective analysis of the past year; he also boldly predicted the future. His controversial statements offer a provocative glimpse into how he envisions the next World Cup playing out, effectively presenting Mbappé as a potential future world champion.