Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Al Nassr
Comments

Aymeric Laporte to rejoin Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr as FIFA rules out Athletic Bilbao transfer

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Aymeric Laporte of Al-Nassr looks on during the Riyadh Season Cup match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami at Kingdom Arena on February 01, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
© Francois Nel/Getty ImagesAymeric Laporte of Al-Nassr looks on during the Riyadh Season Cup match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami at Kingdom Arena on February 01, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Aymeric Laporte, one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s high-profile teammates at Al Nassr, appeared set to leave Saudi Arabia in search of more playing time, with Athletic Bilbao pushing hard for his return. However, the Spanish international’s move has collapsed after FIFA stepped in to block the transfer.

Laporte joined Al Nassr from Manchester City in a €27.5 million deal and signed a three-year contract worth a reported €25 million net per season. He was expected to be a cornerstone of the project alongside Ronaldo, but his future at the club had been in doubt since the end of last season. New coach Jorge Jesus has already sidelined him, bringing in Iñigo Martinez from Barcelona as his replacement.

With the door open for an exit, Laporte focused exclusively on rejoining Bilbao. According to Fabrizio Romano, he even turned down more than five offers, including one from Marseille. On deadline day, Athletic reached an agreement with Al Nassr, and only paperwork stood in the way of his homecoming.

But according to Diario AS, Al Nassr submitted the transfer documentation to FIFA’s Transfer Matching System after the deadline. That technicality forced the deal to collapse. Athletic appealed to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to register Laporte, but because it was an international move, the final decision rested with FIFA, which ruled against it.

Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Club looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 1, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.

Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Club looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 1, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.

As a result, Laporte will remain with Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and cannot be registered with Athletic until January. That leaves Ernesto Valverde’s side to navigate the first half of the season — including Champions League play — without the veteran center back.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr star teammate Sadio Mane makes one-word statement on his future

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr star teammate Sadio Mane makes one-word statement on his future

CAS, Athletic’s last hope

Because the move was international, the RFEF had no authority without FIFA’s approval. Still, there is one last avenue: the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Athletic can present the case in hopes of overturning FIFA’s ruling.

CAS has the power to overrule FIFA in transfer disputes, but it remains to be seen whether the court will free Laporte for an immediate move or leave him tied to Al Nassr until the winter window.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate at Al Nassr reportedly close to Champions League club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate at Al Nassr reportedly close to Champions League club

With less than one week before the summer transfer window closes, a Cristiano Ronaldo's star teammate at Al Nassr is reportedly close to join a team that will play in the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose star Al Nassr teammate as Champions League club reportedly circles

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose star Al Nassr teammate as Champions League club reportedly circles

Working to strengthen the squad for next season, Cristiano Ronaldo could lose a star Al Nassr teammate after reportedly drawing interest of a Champions League club.

Manchester United vs. Athletic Club: Predicted lineups for the match that will decide one Europa League finalist

Manchester United vs. Athletic Club: Predicted lineups for the match that will decide one Europa League finalist

Manchester United look to secure their place in the Europa League final as they host Athletic Club in the second leg. They got a commanding lead and its something they will want to repeat.

Lamine Yamal names two Barcelona icons he’d give the Ballon d’Or to, if he doesn’t win it

Lamine Yamal names two Barcelona icons he’d give the Ballon d’Or to, if he doesn’t win it

Lamine Yamal is one of the frontrunners for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. However, he acknowledged that two FC Barcelona icons also deserve to win it.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo