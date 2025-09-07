Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League
Kylian Mbappe delivers bold message on Real Madrid’s Champions League chances

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 30, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
Kylian Mbappé’s first season at Real Madrid was impactful, but the team ultimately fell short of its biggest objectives. Now, heading into a new campaign, the French star has made a bold statement about Los Blancos’ chances in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

With 31 goals in La Liga, Mbappé claimed the first Golden Boot of his career in 2024-25, but Real Madrid finished as league runners-up and bowed out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals against Arsenal. The new season begins under Spanish coach Xabi Alonso, who replaces Carlo Ancelotti and brings a much stricter, modern approach.

Speaking with Sport BILD, Mbappé shared his early impressions of Alonso as manager: “I had a great impression of him. You see a guy who wants to succeed. He knows the club perfectly because he played for Real Madrid himself. Our start was good with three wins, that’s really positive, but we have to improve, keep working, keep pushing ourselves, because we know how hard it is to win trophies. We’re on the right path and just beginning a long journey, but the goal is always the same: to win trophies.”

The French striker was also asked about the Champions League favorites and didn’t hesitate to put his club at the top. “I always say Real Madrid. But there are a lot of good teams in Europe, really a lot. We saw last year was fantastic with the new Champions League format. This year it will be even better. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top in the end,” Mbappe stated.

With the group stage draw already set, Real Madrid are considered one of the favorites to advance. Still, tough matchups await, including Liverpool away on November 4 and Manchester City at home on December 10. After finishing just 11th in the overall table under the new format last season, Los Blancos will be determined not to repeat those struggles and to mount a real title challenge.

Mbappé looking ahead to a big season

Madrid opened last season with silverware, winning both the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, but faded badly in the second half. FC Barcelona outshined Los Blancos in La Liga and defeated them in two finals: the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

While focused on Real Madrid’s challenges, Mbappé also pointed to the bigger picture with the World Cup looming at the end of the season: “I think we learned a lot from last season, but now it’s time to show what we’ve learned. Of course, that will take some time. This season is really important for the club, but we’re also heading toward the World Cup, so it’s an important season for every player who wants to be there — myself included.”

